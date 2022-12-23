This fuzzy image from 1934 in Lovell is as beautiful and faded as a dream or memory. The town was less than 30 years old when Hugo Janssen took this photograph of downtown decorated for the holidays.

Just a few years earlier, in 1930, the census shows about 1,800 people resided in Lovell. The town in northern Wyoming hasn’t grown much since, now boasting around 2,200 souls, but the old Conoco and Chevrolet are no longer operating. Still, with the blizzard that swept over much of the state this week, it’ll likely be another white and snowy Christmas in Lovell.

Madelyn Beck

Madelyn Beck reports from Laramie on health and public safety. Before working with WyoFile, she was a public radio journalist reporting for NPR stations across the Mountain West, covering regional issues...

