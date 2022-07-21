Readers submit questions about how elections work in Wyoming, and we find answers. Got a question? Click here. We might incorporate your question into a future story or add it to the growing list of answers below.

Have absentee voting procedures changed recently? Or can I expect my mail-in ballot to come and send it in as usual? — AM

Wyoming is a “no excuse” absentee voting state meaning that any qualified elector may vote by absentee ballot without providing a reason. Wyoming voters can get an absentee ballot as early as 45 days prior to the election by contacting their county clerk’s office. Information about how to vote absentee is available on the Secretary of State’s website or by contacting your county clerk directly.

One recent change is when absentee ballots can start to be processed. House Bill 52 – Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots, passed during the 2022 legislative session, allowed county clerks to start counting absentee ballots the Thursday or Friday before Election Day. The change came in response to a spike in the number of Wyoming residents who vote absentee. Clerks who choose to process absentee ballots in advance of Election Day must notify the secretary of state and each political party, including information on in-person observation of the process, according to the bill’s summary.

I’m registered with a party but want to change to independent. Can an independent select one primary in which to vote? — KT

“If you want to vote for Republican or Democratic candidates in the primary, you must be a registered voter of that party,” according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website. But you can change your party affiliation at your polling place on Election Day in order to participate in the primary election of your choosing. If you choose to remain an independent, a member of another party or unaffiliated you will still receive a ballot when you show up at the polls on primary election day, but it will only contain non-partisan candidates for municipal government like city councilors.

If Liz Cheney loses the Republican primary, can she run as an independent in the general election? — WT

“W.S. 22-5-302 explicitly prohibits candidates who were unsuccessful in the primary election from running as an independent in the general election for the same vacancy. They can still, however, run as a write-in candidate. This provision applies to any partisan candidate,” according to Monique Meese with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.

