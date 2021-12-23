Reindeer are nice and all. But between mucking out stalls, providing a steady stream of carrots and getting the reins untangled, sometimes Santa prefers an automobile.

That was the case in Powell earlier in December, when Santa cruised through the streets in an antique fire truck festooned with lights during the city’s annual Christmas parade.

Similar parades lit up the main drags of many Wyoming communities this season with floats and santas and all manner of holiday cheer.

On this Christmas week, WyoFile extends the sentiment: Happy holidays, Wyoming!