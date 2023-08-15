Join the Conversation

  1. In the meantime WY continues to underfund education in the state, a formula set by the WY Constitution. Just about a year ago the WEA had to once again sue the state in order to get them to meet that state constitutional mandate (Drake himself wrote a piece about this, published 08/20/2022). Secretary of Education Degenfelder pops off about all kinds of “cultural wars” issues, but doesn’t do what she should be doing – insisting on full funding for the *public* schools in WY.

  2. Drake is correct (Wyoming Constitution — Article 7, Section 8), but this seems ONLY applicable to what are designated “Public School Funds”. The State Constitution also guarantees a “free” education, so the question here must be over what other revenue sources can or could legally be used for this purpose, all politics aside.

  3. Have you listened to any public comment at joint Ed meetings for the last 5 years? There’s almost always parents, myself included, telling them the system is already broken. Our public schools are doing a horrendous job of teaching reading, the most basic and fundamental of everything they teach. Funding isn’t the problem, priorities within the districts and a complete lack of understanding of educational research for the last 50 years at the University of Wyoming are. It’s no wonder people want to try something new even if the courts may strike it down. Something has to be done to shake up our current public schools to hold them accountable for their inability to teach kids to read and losing money from losing students is about the only option right now.

