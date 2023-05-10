As political polarization heats up and the parties become ever more extreme, those in the middle feel left out of the political conversation. That’s bad for government and for society. But there is a solution within reach.

Opinion

Surveys show that Americans are growing increasingly dissatisfied with their political parties with a majority viewing both the Republican and Democratic parties unfavorably. President Biden’s approval rating is likewise underwater, as is former President Trump’s. It is becoming the norm for those at the highest levels of government to have approval ratings below 50%.

The speed and ease with which we spread information is at least partly to blame for the growing extremism in our two major parties. With news channels and social media enabling political leaders to reach a national audience almost instantly, nearly all politics become nationalized. Voters now view school board races through the same lens as presidential races. Local issues are ignored in favor of the national political issue of the day.

As a result, political parties have become more homogeneous. Gone are the days of conservative Southern Democrats and liberal New England Republicans. Rather than building complex coalitions that allowed each party to talk to a wide variety of voters, the new American political party is based on allegiance to one of two political sides: left or right. You are one or the other, or you are not welcome in either group.

For those in the center-right or center-left, this creates an uncomfortable situation. The party that they identify with feels less like home, but the other party is even more unrecognizable and unappealing. Median voters are left voting for “the lesser of two evils” rather than for a party that they feel speaks for them.

We see this play out first-hand here in Wyoming. Conflict between those who would push voters out and those who would bring voters into our Republican Party routinely makes headlines. The primary divide in our Legislature is not between the two political parties, but between the extreme and mainstream members of the Republican Party. Anecdotally, many of those I talk to about the state of politics in Wyoming end up lamenting the way our state is headed and how they do not feel at home in their own party anymore, whether that be Democratic or Republican.

For those dissatisfied with the direction of politics in this country, it is clear you are not alone.

This nationalization and polarization causes disengagement, which feeds a self-perpetuating cycle. As the parties move more to the extremes, fewer of the voters in the middle feel at home in that party. Those voters disengage, either through dropping their party registration or failing to meaningfully participate in the process within the political parties. As a result, their voices are not heard in the process and the party is left with only the voices encouraging further moves away from the middle. We see this in national political statistics, as independents now far outnumber the members of either political party. Republicans and Democrats each boasted 28% of registered voters in 2022, while 41% were registered independents.

Of course, people disengage. Who, after all, wants to spend time and effort on a club that feels like a bad fit? But we have to fight our instinct here, because the solution to dissatisfaction with political parties is more engagement, not less. Leaving the parties to the zealots will only result in the parties continuing to run to the extremes, likely to their own detriment, and ours. The parties depend on the median voter to obtain and maintain power. Why should that voter not have a voice in the political party system?

Political parties should welcome this engagement, despite groans from ideological extremists. The goal of a political party should be to garner the support of enough voters to win and further your policy proposals. A party that is ideologically rigid but consistently gets 40% of the vote is as powerless as a party that gets 0%. Voices that speak to the mass of voters in the middle are key to ensuring that political parties can actually do what they are intended to do: govern.

For those dissatisfied with the direction of politics in this country, it is clear you are not alone. However, there is a solution and that is for you to participate in the process, especially within our political parties. Politics cannot be left solely to those on the extremes. Political views fall on a spectrum, and whether you are on the edges or in the middle, it is important for you to make your voice heard and for those in power to listen.