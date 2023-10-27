SHERIDAN—It’s tradition in Wyoming for youngsters to wear their snowsuits under their Halloween costumes while trick-or-treating in chilly temperatures, and no one is surprised when porch pumpkins end up crusted with snow.  

An extensive Halloween scene is lit up in Sheridan in October 2023. (Maggie Mullen/WyoFile)

With white stuff in the forecast for much of the state this weekend, Linda Brenneman is confident her scantily clad Halloween decorations will persevere. 

In her front yard, she’s arranged several skeleton scenes. There’s a graveyard with a mausoleum to the left and a popcorn stand alongside a bewitched audience to the right, all under the watch of a 12-foot-tall marionettist. 

“It’s one of my favorite holidays,” Brenneman said.

The last time she and her husband went all out for Halloween, they greeted more than 250 trick-or-treaters. They’re aiming to top that this year.

A skeleton helps themselves to rat- and bug-infested popcorn as part of Sheridan’s Halloween decorations in October 2023. (Maggie Mullen/WyoFile)

Maggie Mullen reports on state government and politics. Before joining WyoFile in 2022, she spent five years at Wyoming Public Radio.

  1. These skeletons make me laugh out loud every time I drive by! So creative and hysterical! There’s another yard a few houses down with a fantastic scene too. Big Horn Avenue for the win! Thanks, Maggie, for highlighting the creativity!

