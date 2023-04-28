It’s that time of the year again in Grand Teton National Park when plows have cleared the Teton Park Road but automobiles are not yet permitted to swarm the asphalt.

Until May 1, about 14 miles of the road between the Taggart Lake trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge are open to walkers, cyclists and wheeled skaters. Park crews used plows and a large snowblower to also clear the several-mile Jenny Lake scenic loop, adding to the auto-free mileage.

A park Facebook announcement Wednesday that plowing was complete earned 648 likes within a day.

On good-weather days, the car-free season attracts thousands. Whether one tries to keep pace with the young, tan, fit and wealthy, pedal with the populace or just shuffle along under the soaring peaks, the road has room for all.

Motorized vehicles will return to the popular roadway May 1, but the snow is so deep that trails, walkways, campgrounds and other facilities are still buried.

In this photo, a cyclist on April 16 wends his way through a recently plowed avenue as road crews were still clearing their way through the chest-deep snowpack.

Avatar photo

Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

Angus M. Thuermer Jr. is the natural resources reporter for WyoFile. He is a veteran Wyoming reporter and editor with more than 35 years experience in Wyoming. Contact him at angus@wyofile.com or (307)...

Leave a comment

Want to join the discussion? Fantastic, here are the ground rules: * Provide your full name — no pseudonyms. WyoFile stands behind everything we publish and expects commenters to do the same. * No personal attacks, profanity, discriminatory language or threats. Keep it clean, civil and on topic. *WyoFile does not fact check every comment but, when noticed, submissions containing clear misinformation, demonstrably false statements of fact or links to sites trafficking in such will not be posted. *Individual commenters are limited to three comments per story, including replies.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *