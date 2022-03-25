The first day of spring invites dreams of soon-to-be-blooming wildflowers, milder temperatures, the return of bird song and soil damp with melting snow. But as this early morning picture of fog rolling over a field in Lander reveals, the season is notoriously fickle. One day may warrant shorts and a long bicycle ride, the next streets and fields are blanketed in fresh snow. The daily thaws and freezes guarantee only one thing: mud. 

Sofia Jeremias

Sofia Jeremias reports on healthcare, education and the economy in Wyoming. She received her master's degree from the Columbia Journalism School and previously reported on the West for Deseret News.

