The first day of spring invites dreams of soon-to-be-blooming wildflowers, milder temperatures, the return of bird song and soil damp with melting snow. But as this early morning picture of fog rolling over a field in Lander reveals, the season is notoriously fickle. One day may warrant shorts and a long bicycle ride, the next streets and fields are blanketed in fresh snow. The daily thaws and freezes guarantee only one thing: mud.