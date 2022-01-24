Despite the threat of legal action, the Wyoming GOP selected three candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction at its Central Committee meeting on Saturday. Now, process skeptics have said they will file a lawsuit in federal district court asking the judge to rule whether the voting process used over the weekend was unconstitutional, and to prevent Gov. Mark Gordon from choosing a replacement until the Central Committee complies.

The three candidates selected on Saturday include Brian Schroeder, Sr., Marti Halverson and Thomas Kelly. Halverson is a former member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, while Schroeder and Kelly have experience in education, as was reported by the Casper Star-Tribune. The Wyoming Republican Party declined WyoFile’s requests to provide the applications the candidates submitted. Next up: If process opponents deliver the promised lawsuit, a federal judge will decide whether the GOP violated the “one person-one vote” principle of the United States and Wyoming Constitution. How the timing of the lawsuit will complicate or halt matters completely is unclear. At least one candidate is set to meet with Gov. Gordon as early as Tuesday.