Peter McCall and his 13-year-old son, Killian, were camping near Jeffrey City recently and decided to head up toward Green Mountain — part of a small and isolated central Wyoming range along with neighboring Crooks Mountain and Whiskey Peak.
As they were approaching the mountain, McCall said, they spotted a bull elk a few hundred yards away.
“We just kind of parked and watched him, and he walked to within 80 yards of us and kind of skylined himself,” McCall said. “So I took a couple of photographs.”
With the sunset blazing in the western sky behind it, the elk cut an impressive figure. It also provided the father and son with a prime wildlife viewing opportunity.
“It was kind of my son’s first time watching a bull elk move around and feed and whatnot,” McCall said.
Spectacular shot! Happy the photographer shared it.