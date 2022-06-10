Wildflowers paint the hills, crickets sing and rivers swell with snowmelt.
With the hot season settling in, WyoFile is launching its Summer Snap reader photo challenge. We want to see your most striking pictures of summer in Wyoming — and why you celebrate the season.
Images can range from lake swimming to trail-running, from summer parades and rodeos to wildlife and high-alpine vistas.
We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the summer.
To kick it off and get the inspiration flowing, we’re sharing a few recent images from our staff.
Do you have a striking photo of summer in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Summer Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Summer photos.” Be sure to tell us the photographer’s name as well as when and where the images were taken. High-resolution photos are preferred.