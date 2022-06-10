Wildflowers paint the hills, crickets sing and rivers swell with snowmelt.

With the hot season settling in, WyoFile is launching its Summer Snap reader photo challenge. We want to see your most striking pictures of summer in Wyoming — and why you celebrate the season.

The preserved cabins at the Geraldine Lucas Homestead and Fabian Place south of Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park offer a close-up view of the Teton Range. In 1924 Lucas became the first woman to climb the 13,775-foot-high Grand Teton. The site is on the National Register of Historic Places. (Angus M. Thuermer, Jr./WyoFile)

Images can range from lake swimming to trail-running, from summer parades and rodeos to wildlife and high-alpine vistas.

Human and canine wanderers ascend a slope in the Wind River Mountains in May 2022. (Kingston Cole)

We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the summer.

Janet Martin of Billings, Montana flings a pancake of buffalo dung during the “Buffalo Chip Toss” portion of the 2022 Buffalo Stampede Charity 5K/10K walk/run on June 4. The Durham Ranch teams up with Powder River Energy to host the annual event, raising money for a host of community organizations. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)

To kick it off and get the inspiration flowing, we’re sharing a few recent images from our staff.

Snow caused the Shoshone National Forest to delay opening the Loop Road this year, but a year-round trail in the Sinks Canyon area offers access to this placid lake. (Sofia Jeremias/WyoFile)

Do you have a striking photo of summer in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Summer Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Summer photos.” Be sure to tell us the photographer’s name as well as when and where the images were taken. High-resolution photos are preferred.