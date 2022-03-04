There might be driving wind, white-out blizzards or sub-zero temperatures, but animals must eat to survive.

A red fox is captured mid-pounce as it hunts for mice near Yellowstone. (Gabe Castro-Root)

In Wyoming, that means everything from foraging on the fringes of human society to silently stalking mice burrows and roaming the vast landscape of the Red Desert.

WyoFile readers submitted photographs depicting critters doing these things — and more — for its Cold Snap challenge, proof of the resourcefulness of animals.

A coyote pauses in the Red Desert. (Lynn Hanson)

Do you have a striking photo of winter in Wyoming? Submit high-resolution entries to WyoFile’s Cold Snap Challenge by emailing them to editor@wyofile.com under the subject line “Winter photos.” Be sure to tell us when and where the images were taken. We’ll gather the images and publish our favorites through the winter.