A microburst like the one pictured above is a column of rapidly sinking air — and sometimes precipitation — in a thunderstorm. 

Drivers traveling south along the Lincoln Highway towards Laramie earlier this week were quickly approaching this fall, as well as another one.

Saturday is, in fact, the first day of autumn. The sun has already started to shine with a harder, yellow tint, matching the rapidly yellowing leaves that signal hunters to take up their bows and guns and head into the woods. That is, those who have tags and want to use them after last winter’s brutality.

Thin lines streak down faintly from a cloud overlooking the prairie. Fresh rain can be seen glistening off of the roadway
A microburst dissipates, leaving precipitation in its wake. (Madelyn Beck/WyoFile)

Teachers and students have returned to the classroom, often lamenting what adventures did not occur over the last few months, but looking forward to who they can become with a new year.

Yes, the season of football, Halloween and gourds is upon us. A time of harvest, thankfulness and preparing for a Wyoming winter that residents know can shake their faith even in the trustiest car or truck. 

As the cold settles in, know that it may also signal deepening isolation amongst your fellow residents. Seasonal Affective Disorder affects many of us. There is a 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to call or text, but communities will also have to continue to work together to make sure our neighbors make it to the next summer.

We all fall sometimes.

Madelyn Beck reports from Laramie on health and public safety. Before working with WyoFile, she was a public radio journalist reporting for NPR stations across the Mountain West, covering regional issues...

