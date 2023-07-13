LANDER—On a cool June evening in a small park near the Popo Agie River, Wind River Pride organizers were setting up for a drag show when unexpected guests showed up.

About 15 men in baseball caps and dark T-shirts, faces covered with neck gaiters, spread out on a bridge near the park, unfurled banners and began chanting. One held a megaphone.

Printed on the largest sign was “Patriot Front,” the name of a white nationalist group known for violence and malicious behavior, including at Pride events in the Mountain West.

No violence broke out in Lander. Following short-lived verbal confrontations, the men — whom observers believe are from out of town — retreated. The show went on.

But tensions remain in the wake of the incident. Pride organizers feel chilled and unsupported by a town they say failed to acknowledge the gravity for the LGBTQ+ community. Officials say the town respects everyone’s rights and stands by all its citizens, and doesn’t want to fuel the fire by heaping undue attention onto outsider agitators.

The situation can serve as a test case of how a small town grapples with the trickle-down effects of national culture wars. It also brings up questions about how communities can respond to these incidents.

The cultural landscape is changing for the LGBTQ+ community, said Liz Hardwick, who has been involved with Wind River Pride since its inception a decade ago. Pride has always experienced some pushback, Hardwick said. And while support has also swelled, they said, they’ve seen a troubling recent evolution that stretches from the halls of state houses to the streets of their town.

“I think what has shifted in these last two years is really targeted hate organizing,” they said. “There’s so much more sort of hate-based ideological stuff coming out, and that movement is more emboldened than it ever had been before.”

Liz Hardwick holds a flag alongside fellow Pride participant Felanie Kelson during a 2023 Pride event in Lander. (Courtesy Wind River Pride)

With harmful messages gaining traction in Lander, Hardwick said, they no longer believe the face-to-face communication they once relied on to create understanding is reliable.

“The rules of engagement that I think I grew up in … no longer make sense,” they said.

Evolving landscape

The inaugural Wind River Pride event in 2014 featured a picnic. Hardwick, who had previous organizing experience, had recently moved to Lander, and said, “I was like, ‘we need to cultivate queer space here.’” A small group began to sketch out an event.

“We thought it would be like six of us sitting in the park having a picnic together,” they said. “That first year it was probably at least 150 people, and it felt really powerful.”

Countries around the globe — and towns across Wyoming — now recognize June as Pride Month. In Fremont County, what started as a picnic has grown into a weeklong string of events commemorating and advocating for LGBTQ+ interests. There are dance parties, bonfires, storytelling events and, as of last year, a drag show.

Drag shows have been the target of increasing hate in recent years, said Ariella Kamil, a Wind River Pride organizer who joined the effort in early 2022. Kamil said they and Wind River Pride’s other younger members come with a different mindset, moving toward being loud, visible and “not just organizing for a joyful Pride, but also for a political Pride.”

Around 2022 is when “we started to become more radical in our organizing,” they said, “which is when we started to see the correlation in a rise in hate and pushback.”

Kamil and other Pride organizers cite the election of more far-right Wyoming lawmakers, the success of legislation aimed at transgender youth, national campaigns against LGBTQ+ rights and U.S. Supreme Court decisions as examples of that trend. They also point to controversial local government decisions, such as when Fremont County #1 School District in 2022 voted to remove five protected classes from its nondiscrimination policy, and in May voted to amend its library book policy.

The school district changes have nothing to do with LGBTQ+ students or community members, said school board member Scott Jensen, who championed both. He doesn’t believe they should be lumped into the conversation related to the recent Patriot Front protest.

“I know that Wind River Pride, they feel like they’re being targeted,” Jensen said. “I’ve received emails from some folks, and that’s what they’ve expressed to me … But no, [the school board’s business] has nothing to do with them at all.”

Debra East, another Pride organizer, feels the school board decisions do target her community, however. Stripping things like protected classes is “a way to start nibbling away” at community support and protection, she said.

Wind River Pride has seen support grow in other areas. The city of Lander has in recent years proclaimed June “Wind River Pride Month.” This year, Lander Mayor Monte Richardson signed a proclamation declaring June as “Anti-Discrimination Month.” Though not as strongly worded as they preferred, organizers said it was a win.

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson, center, holds a proclamation declaring June 2023 as “Anti-Discrimination Month.” Proclamation supporters surround him. (Wind River Pride/Facebook)

It also brought blowback. Emails sent to the Lander City Council and obtained by WyoFile show that several residents lodged opposition to the proclamation, which they argued will endanger children by engendering grooming and sexual abuse.

Somehow, Wind River Pride hit the alt-right radar. Four days after Richardson signed the proclamation, the Patriot Front showed up.

Response

How does a Pride event in small-town Wyoming get the attention of a national white supremacist group? And what can a community do about it?

Queer and trans communities are on the frontlines of anti-democracy attacks right now, according to Western States Center, an organization dedicated to protecting marginalized communities. In the wake of 2022 events, Western States released a guide called “Protecting Pride” to help groups prepare for protests with tactics like safety plans and community partnerships.

“It’s really been no secret that white nationalists, paramilitary and anti-democracy groups have increased their targeting of the LGBTQ+ community over the past year,” Stephen Piggott with Western States Center said in a recent press call. “From state legislatures to Target stores to drag events in rural America, anti-democracy groups are mobilizing in opposition to the LGBTQ+ community and using violent tactics and rhetoric.”

What has been different this year, he said, is that ant-Pride protests have often come as a surprise as white nationalist groups haven’t announced plans as publicly as in the past.

Porcelain Hughes performs at the 2023 Wind River Pride drag show in Lander. (Courtesy Wind River Pride)

Most 2023 Pride events have gone smoothly, Piggott said. In its guide, Western States recommends communities issue proclamations of support.

“We often do see problems crop up when local government is not strongly putting itself on the side of LGBTQ+ visibility and on the side of all of their residents’ rights to gather and celebrate,” said Western States Program Coordinator Kate Bitz, who helped author the guide.

The city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has been more proactive following the 2022 arrest of 31 Patriot Front protesters for conspiracy to riot, Bitz said, including signing a proclamation. That can be a strong deterrent.

Lander had a proclamation. What Wind River Pride organizers find disheartening, they said, is the lack of follow-up. The silence that followed the incident made the proclamation feel hollow, they said. They have called for the community to publicly denounce hate groups, posting recently on Facebook: “What’s the holdup, Monte?”

Mayor Richardson defends the city’s handling of the drag show. Lander law enforcement was on scene, the event ended peacefully and everyone’s rights to assemble were respected, he said. He prefers not to give the white nationalist group undue attention.

“There’s so much hatred in this country, and I don’t want to create more,” he told WyoFile. “We’re all equal. Whatever you choose to do you choose to do and whatever you’re doing in your house is your business. It’s not mine. It’s not anybody else’s.”

In a statement emailed to WyoFile, the city stressed the value of “embracing diverse perspectives and allowing them to coexist peacefully.”

Megaphone on the bridge

About 10 minutes before the start of the drag show in Lander, organizers were backstage deliberating on whether to delay the opening when they heard shouting from the bridge, according to the Pride organizer Sam Dahnert’s account.

It was coming from the men hiding their faces. When the anonymous protestors unrolled their flags and started chanting, Dahnert said, participants observed Patriot Front and other white nationalist group symbols. Dahnert turned up the music volume to drown them out. Soon after, a few Pride attendees confronted the men; shoving and angry words ensued as people attempted to pull down flags. Plain clothes police officers responded to defuse the situation. After about 15 minutes, the men packed up and left. A Pride volunteer observed them getting into vehicles with Utah and Laramie County plates, Dahnert said.

Lander Police Chief Scott Peters sent officers to the event because of the risk of conflict, he said, but in plain clothes so as to not call attention to themselves or disturb the event. His officers spoke to the people on the bridge during the confrontation about proper behavior, he said.

A group of protesters with faces obscured behind neck gaiters wave flags toward Main Street in Lander during the Wind River Pride 2023 drag show. (Courtesy Wind River Pride)

Peters’ department has received feedback that it should have done more to come out against the Patriot Front, he said. But even though many, including himself, don’t agree with their beliefs, “they have the right to stand there … everybody has a First Amendment right.”

The same standard protects Pride celebrants from calls to ban public LGBTQ+ events, he said.

City council member Julia Stuble is “confident the vast majority of Lander community members share my distaste for these abhorrent and un-American views,” she said in an email in reference to the anonymous protests. But, “as long as a group is peacefully protesting,” she added, “they enjoy the very important right to protest” — despite the irony that they appeared to be trying to tear down that right for others.

Following the events, Pride announced it would not participate in Lander’s July 4th parade. Many considerations contributed to the decision, organizers say; enthusiasm had already lagged before the Pride protest.

But a LGBTQ+ ally group did enter a float last-minute, East said, which made a powerful statement. “And that’s what I’m asking people to do: Like, show up.”

Self-reliance

People protested the 2022 Wind River Pride drag show, but Hardwick said the joy of the performance outweighed their messages. Organizers expected similar protesters in 2023, and they did arrive. But the added appearance of outside white nationalists brought a new gravity.

“I think the performers were really rattled,” Hardwick said. “Performers still gave their hearts out, but I think … there was more of just a nervous-system-jacked feeling.”

The fear is that Wind River Pride becomes a known target of a larger network of hate groups. “This, to me, requires really concerted leadership in our community,” Hardwick said. “And the absence of that feels really disheartening.”

A Pride participant and protester hold signs at the Wind River Pride drag show in Lander, June 2023. The protester, Pastor Phillip Strong, was not part of the white-nationalist-affiliated group that showed up at the event. (Courtesy Wind River Pride)

People are tired of being scared and intimidated, said ACLU of Wyoming Advocacy Director Antonio Serrano. For his organization, response entails helping with safety and preparedness. “It’s all about that community solidarity, us taking care of ourselves instead of leaning on the systems and the people in power until we absolutely have to.”

Wind River Pride organizers echoed that sentiment. They will double down on security, first-aid and de-escalation training to make sure they are protected, Dahnert said. They are pursuing firearms training. “The reality is that we do have to keep each other safe,” he said.

Protecting one another is a core tenet of Pride, Hardwick said. “I think Pride has always been that. It’s like we create this little space one day a year where people are like, ‘oh great, I belong. I matter.’”