Federal contract wranglers plan to round up 4,300 wild horses in southwest Wyoming — permanently removing about 70% of them — starting Thursday in an undertaking that culminates years of conflicts among land and wildlife managers, ranchers and horse advocates.
The roundup across 3.4 million acres of “checkerboard” land ownership could last more than a month, said Brad Purdy, a Bureau of Land Management spokesman. The agency will permanently remove — for adoption, training and domestic use — about 3,500 horses. About 800 would be set free again after treating mares in that group with temporary fertility control.
The goal is to maintain rangeland health, reduce trespass onto 899,308 acres of private land — much owned by the Rock Springs Grazing Association — and maintain an “appropriate management level” of between 1,550 and 2,415 wild horses, the BLM says. Today an estimated 5,105 wild horses, some known as mustangs but all technically “feral” horses because of their domestic ancestry, populate the BLM’s five “horse management areas” around Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Grazing Association Land Operations Manager Don Schramm called the operation “long overdue.” Blaming ranchers for wild horse roundups is “totally inaccurate,” he said, citing BLM plans that set population levels.
“The current roundup is to reduce the numbers down to that,” he said.
This month’s roundup will address immediate wild horse management aims as the BLM studies whether to remove all wild horses from some of the troublesome “checkerboard” lands along the Union Pacific Railroad where every other square mile is private.
Wyoming lawmakers are considering a measure that would bill the federal government for horse trespass and heard testimony last month that wild horses damage greater sage grouse habitat. One member of the Joint Agriculture State and Public Lands & Water Resources Interim Committee discussed opening a dog-food plant on the Wind River Indian Reservation, where horses are said to damage wildlife habitat.
In Rock Springs, some say the roundup threatens recent economic diversification efforts. Meantime wild horse advocates contest many of the BLM’s justifications for the upcoming roundup and question the balance the agency proposes between horses and ranchers’ grazing stock.
The BLM has set the population levels in the five horse-management areas far below a benchmark known as the “thriving natural ecological balance” threshold, Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project, wrote in an email. The proposed population level is based on allocating 91% of available forage to domestic stock, he wrote.
“This appears to be a serious violation of the federal statute on wild horses, invalidating the legality of this enormous roundup,” Molvar said. Nevertheless, the BLM will forge ahead with its gather this week, agency spokesman Richard Packer said Friday.
Tribal dog food factory?
Grazing association representative Schramm said worries by wildlife advocates illustrate that the BLM roundup is not simply a conflict with stock grazers. Delays in holding roundups have kept the BLM from meeting its population goals and compounded the problem.
“Unfortunately, due to one reason or another, they’ve been unable to maintain horses at that level,” he said. Yet horse numbers can increase by 20% a year, he said.
“The longer they wait, the harder the job,” Schramm said.
As arrangements for the roundup proceed, the BLM is finalizing its long-range plan and the Legislature’s interim agriculture committee is set to consider two wild horse and burro bills Oct. 21. The panel in September worked on a precursor draft measure that would essentially bill the federal government for the grazing costs of trespassing horses.
Lawmakers don’t believe the government would pay up, but the draft legislation would require the Office of State Lands and Investments to calculate the “grazing cost” of trespassing horses and submit that to appropriate U.S. agencies.
The bill also would allow the Wyoming Attorney General to file a writ of mandamus seeking to compel the federal government “to take action to remove excess wild horses as required under federal law from affected nonfederal lands.” Finally, the bill would authorize the governor to negotiate with federal and tribal officials to manage wild horses.
Horses are “starting to outnumber our wildlife,” Arthur Lawson, director of the Shoshone and Arapaho Fish and Game, told the committee, and are causing serious environmental damage. Some of that is occurring on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department 35,000-acre Spence-Moriarity habitat unit near Dubois that’s set aside for elk winter range, said
Pat Hnilicka, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist who is an advisor to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes. Horses can be viewed “as invasives, as weeds in a sense, because they … spread,” he said.
Committee member Rep. Bill Fortner (R-Gillette) saw an opportunity for another way to deal with wild horses outside adoption.
“Would you be open for slaughter for a dog-food factory or something like that on the reservation … a dog-food factory and slaughter of the horses that’s not on federal land?” he asked tribal representatives. “You guys can get away with things — being an independent nation — that we can’t get away with.”
Approval for such an endeavor would have to come from both Shoshone and Arapaho tribal councils, Lawson said.
Meanwhile, wild horses are a threat to greater sage grouse, a species struggling to persist in the sagebrush sea, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says. “There’s also a growing body of evidence to even suggest that too many wild horses on the landscape may affect our sage grouse populations,” Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Deputy Director for external operations told the committee. “If we continue at a rate of increase [among wild horses of] about 20% a year, we can see as much as 70% decline in the sage grouse population,” she said, referring to a U.S. Geological Survey study in Nevada.
She cautioned that the Nevada study might not be directly applicable to Wyoming. “But if it’s anywhere reflective of what may [happen] in Wyoming, it’s very alarming,” she said.
Ranchers, too, back the BLM, RSGA’s Schramm said of the coming roundup. “We appreciate BLM trying to do it.”
We’ll ride them someday?
The BLM gather will be “the largest roundup in history,” Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign, said in a statement. She, also, questioned whether there was balance in the roundup plan, saying the BLM land belongs to all Americans, “not just the livestock operators who receive steep tax subsidies to graze their cattle and sheep here.”
The BLM’s Purdy questioned the assertion that the roundup would be record-setting. “I don’t think that is 100% accurate,” he wrote in an email. The Red Desert gather between 2018 and 2020 collected about the same number of horses as this year’s target, albeit over three years, he said.
In Rock Springs, the BLM’s imminent roundup and pending long-term plan will diminish one of the town’s premiere visitor attractions just as the area is seeking to diversify its economy as the fossil fuel economy falters, a city council member told WyoFile. When he worked the information booth at a high school rodeo, Councilman Tim Savage said, “the main thing these rodeo people wanted to do was see wild horses out on the plains.
“That’s going to change,” he said. “Why are we spending all this money attempting to diversify our economy when we are going to do this?” he asked of the roundups and reductions.
Rock Springs is a way-stop for tourists enroute to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, Savage said. “We try to get them to stay an extra day,” he said, and the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop north of town is an important attraction toward that end.
“There’s a lot of people out there who are concerned,” he said, citing emails, phone calls and letters he’s seen. “I definitely think there’s going to be an impact.”
Wild horse photographer Carol Walker called the BLM roundup “a race to remove as many of these animals from our public lands as possible with no consideration for the very uncertain fate that faces them.” She was referencing reports that some horse adopters, who can receive money from the government to feed adopted horses for a period, ultimately resell them.
Those resale auctions are “frequented by slaughterhouse brokers known as kill buyers,” the New York Times wrote in May.
“Our wild horses belong on our public lands,” Walker said in a statement, “wild and free with their families, not in long-term feedlots or dumped at kill auctions by greedy and heedless adopters.”
A group representing public employees also challenged the BLM’s grazing allocation, saying wild horses are being blamed for overgrazing by domestic stock. The roundup threatens faith in the agency’s science, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility wrote Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
The BLM’s own data “show that more than 15 million acres of priority sage grouse habitat fail to meet BLM’s own minimum standards for quality of water, vegetation, and soils, as well as the ability to support wildlife, due to overgrazing,” Tim Whitehouse, the group’s executive director, wrote Haaland on Sept. 20. He called BLM’s approach “the antithesis of sound science.”
“While wild horses certainly impact sage grouse habitat,” his letter reads, “to focus conservation efforts for this habitat on addressing impacts made by thousands of wild horses, while ignoring troves of data on the impacts from millions of cattle, undermines your efforts to create a culture of scientific integrity at [the Department of the Interior].”
“It is the Will of the People of the United States and THE WORLD to continue to let OUR WILD HORSES REMAIN WILD and Free-Roaming. An easier Population Control Tactic is similar to CHINCOTEAGUE’s “WILD HORSE ‘PONY PENNING DAY”: Every July 4th, wherein REAL LOCAL HORSE WRANGLERS ROUND UP, HERD & CORRAL LOCAL WILD HORSES & THE TOURISTS THRONG TO EACH LOCATION, Staying a week or two to watch the local roundup, observe the capture of horses, to show the Public that the BLM is kind & humane…Separating Stallions, Separating Mares With Foals from Single Mares, Separating Weaned Foals from their Mothers …and holding a RAFFLE/BID/AUCTION of weaned Foals, adult Mares with Foals, Adult Single Mares, Adult Geldings, Adult Wild Stallions (to reputable Breeders wishing to strengthen the AMERICAN MUSTANG Bloodline and other Breeders wishing to HYBRID bloodlines (similar to what the English Thoroughbred Breeders did with the three Foundation Arabian Stallions cross bred with English Thoroughbred Mares)…Wild Horses were ALWAYS on American Land, from the very beginning of EQUINE Creation. The Spanish Horses were not the Original Indian Cayuse. Chief Joseph’s Original Appaloosa Ponies have NO SPANISH BLOOD IN THEM. DNA TESTS prove that! Horses have ALWAYS been indigenous to Native Land. White Man’s Cattle are the invaders. Beef cattle raised for the purpose of slaughter for Human Consumption need to be monitored by the USDA, not the BLM….Let the Rancher’s BEEF CATTLE be monitored, fed, and watered in the BLM Mustang PENS, and let the FREE-ROAMING MUSTANG HORSES RUN FREE back on their PUBLIC LAND, where they have ALWAYS BEEN, long before the WHITE MAN INVADERS or ANY OTHER INVADERS ever set food on NATIVE AMERICAN LAND. It is the Will of the People & the Tourist Industry & World Health to keep Meat Cattle penned and monitored in pens, for HEALTH REASONS, & MUSTANGS Monitored, running free, on OUR PUBLIC LAND, because once the invasive cattle are removed and safely penned (in the old BLM Mustang pens, Nature Will right itself, & the Prairie Grouse (also a Native Species, just like the Indian Pony is a Native Species) will thrive once again! Great for Tourism, great for COMMERCE, great for the SPIRIT of THE PEOPLE of the World. (Keeping invasive MEAT CATTLE in pens that were once containing WILD HORSES is safer for the meat, assuring the Safety of our World Consumers from ‘MAD COW DISEASE’. Letting the horses remain free & keeping our MEAT CATTLE Penned & highly monitored in order to invest in the World Beef Consumer AND the World-wide “WILD WEST TOURISM” is good for our U.S. COMMERCE & ENERGY INDUSTRIES. It’s just common HORSE SENSE!
Lee Campbell – We know that both Trump and Biden ordered additional roundups and they didn’t care what the BLM studies showed. The sheer numbers of horses being gathered shows that something is very wrong and I’m totally in agreement with what the wild horse advocacy groups are saying is the problem. The increasing numbers of grazing permits for cattle tell the story here. As for Deb Haaland, who used to speak out against these roundups, I would ask what now has changed your mind. Could it be Biden silencing his first native American cabinet member. Somehow I see a similarity between what’s happening to the horses and what the white man did to Haaland’s people. I expected much better from her.
Madison: I sure hope Biden isn’t silencing our first Native American cabinet member. Native Americans have a reverence for the land we whites don’t have and I have been curious about how that reverence will play during her tenure. A FOIA request would provide hard evidence if Trump and/or Biden ordered a wild horse roundup which would be a circumvention of Environmental Impact Statements and BLM Resource Management Plans – the courts have ruled against Presidential circumvention on other matters too – a PUBLIC PROCESS it should be.
Great Comment I Agree!!
“There’s so much misinformation in this article, I’m surprised you published it. Where did your data come from? Wild horse herds do not increase by 20% per year – it’s more like 5-8%. PZP fertility darting can be done in the field by trained teams – as amply demonstrated in Nevada and, to some extent, Colorado. Please provide detailed documentation to support your claim that sage grouse populations are radically decreasing. Independently gathered data would be nice – gathered by someone other than BLM. Who counts them and how is that research conducted (method). It is a fact that many of these horses are shipped into Canada and sold for horse meat for human consumption. This, in spite of BLM’s solemn policy promise that they will make every effort to place them with private owners, sanctuaries, or will pasture them for life in comfortable surroundings. Have you seen those “long-term holding pastures” and the condition of the horses who are jammed in there?
How many employees at BLM are deeply involved or invested in livestock interests or businesses?
When does BLM do their assessment of available grazing areas to issue or renew grazing leases? Immediately after a gather? Fewer horses = more room for cattle and sheep?
Last, but certainly not least, I would urge taking a lesson from history…..follow the money.
These roundups are conducted in large part (and sometimes totally) by those with a deeply vested interest in livestock. Cattoor and their helicopters, livestock trucks and trailers, livestock ranchers providing both short and long-term holding.
Something smells….and it’s not horse manure. Follow the money.
H.Pickett: Ranchers roundup their livestock on the public lands every year, wean them and ship the calves for their yearly income – this process keeps the number of cattle from growing year over year. With wild horses, there is no yearly roundup and subsequent shipping of excess horses in order to keep the population constant – thence they grow in numbers. Custer State Park in SD conducts a yearly roundup of buffalo, weaning and auction of excess animals – it works. Management!!!
I usually support farming and livestock, but this is deplorable. We need to demand from BLM actual numbers on how much public lands are being utilized by ranchers for private gain and stick it to them. I still can’t, for the life of me, understand sheep herds in that country…..way too little grass. I would say that sheep do way more damage than any horses would, and therefore highly contribute to reduction of natural resources. And if the tribes start using them to run a meat plant, I’ll never donate another dollar to any of them. This leadership is utterly worthless in Washington, and I frankly don’t think they’ll do a thing to stop this as they are all in their positions to make bucks, write memoirs, and act important though they aren’t. Sad state of affairs all around.
The current round up numbers were ordered first by Trump and then Biden doubled down and allocated many more millions to increase the number of horses collected. The BLM is taking orders from the Biden administration so appealing to the BLM gets nothing. Horse advocates need to go after Biden with more than just emails or letters. We need a much higher visibility action that grabs the public’s attention. I have no trouble telling Biden that he will not get my vote specifically over his treatment of the horses.
Madison: Sec. Haaland is over the BLM under the Biden administration and she comes from New Mexico and is an enrolled tribal member with very extensive experience in western natural resource issues. She recently visited Wyoming. lets give her a chance – I feel comfortable with her abilities and feel confident she understands the wild horse matter. Lee
Madison: The Presidents can’t circumvent the established public review processes set by Congress such as Env. Impact Statements. Trump immediately approved the Keystone XL pipeline thus circumventing the EIS process but the Federal courts ruled against him and the pipeline project lost its permits and died. The public review process must be followed including BLM Resource Management Plans which set wild horse populations.
The BLM has gone through a methodical analysis of the carrying capacity of the high desert range using “best available science” in their RMPs – these decisions on stocking are not arbitrary and capricious!! The wild horses are being reduced to the stocking level previously determined through an open public process; and, the domestic livestock carrying capacities ( generally in Animal Units per Month – AUM ) are also determined during the RMP revisions – its all very methodical.
Dennis K. I like your terminology “degradation on the range” – it accurately describes the under lying issue here. In order to prevent degradation, both wild horses and livestock need to be carefully managed – the ratio of wild horses to domestic livestock is determined when the BLM generates their Resource Management Plan – the RMP is governed by the various Federal laws passed by Congress such as FLPMA ( Federal Land Policy Management Act ). I encourage everyone to participate in the RMP revisions which allow for full public participation – this is the established method of decision making and you need to participate regardless of which side of the wild horse issue you are on.
One other comment: It really funny that this is the first time I have seen Republicans concerned about damage to sage grouse habitat–they don’t give a damn about the much greater damage to it done by oil-gas-rancher industries! This is what is known as hypocrisy!
You are removing too many of the wild horses and yet the allotment for grazing if cattle and sheep has not been reduced the 70% you are reducing the mustang. This is just another way of keeping the grazing allotment and from the figures increasing the grazing allotment. Are you trying to say the cattle do not have an effect on the birds, sage grouce ? Really I do wish ya’ll published exactly how much if the grazing rights were allotted. Guess that would not be helpful in making your slanted point. Reduce the grazing rights by 70% and then come back and request the horses be removed.
Dianna: Wyoming Game and Fish is right in there advocating for a percent of the forage to be allocated for wildlife. That is to say, a certain percentage of the forage is allocated to wild horses, a certain percentage to domestic livestock and a certain percentage to wildlife ( if there’s any left ). Very competitive out there on the high desert for scarce resources. Lee
Question: How many cattle graze in the areas from which wild horses will be removed?
I love horses with all my heart & I know our wild mustangs are being grievously treated. It is a scientific fact that cattle are much more destructive to grazing land & that they hugely outnumber horses. The BLM has never treated horses & burros with respect; their endeavors are costly, mostly inhumane, & inefficient. Are the federal lands the ranchers use for the livestock subsidized by our tax dollars? If so, they have a lot of gall or hubris. Also, beef is a hugely overrated & not very healthful food.
The BLM never addresses their livestock program and the overpopulation and overgrazing by livestock. The BLM continues to use wild horses and burros as a scapegoat in order to continue with their relationship and paybacks from the livestock industries and oil and mining industries.
Tammi: Angus’s article contains a reference to the BLM’s ” pending management plan” ( in blue letters in the article ) which is the RMP revision which addresses stocking levels in southern Wyoming. It is the latest public review document concerning wild horse population levels. Please read – this is how the BLM makes these decisions on population numbers. IT IS A PUBLIC PARTICIPATION PROCESS.
What a sham, how about all the cattle and sheep trespassing on government land where the horses live.
These feral horses need to be removed. They overbreed and every year just more and more on the range. Many people that support the horses have never been to Wyoming or anyplace where they run free. They haven’t seen the degradation of the range due to the horses.
Just a reminder about how fragile the high desert plant community is especially in these drought years. Considerable forage needs to be left for antelope, deer and elk especially in those areas where they migrate to. Over grazing by both wild horses and domestic livestock is always a possibility – not a highly productive landscape so go easy on it and leave plenty of forage for antelope, deer and elk.
It seems to cost a lot of money, going into a few people’s pockets, to manage the herds by helicopter round ups and then containing them in pens for many years. There seems to be more cost effective ways to manage the herds. There does appear to be an unrealistic number of livestock to maintain an ecological balance. Maybe increased tourism for the herds could help fund feed and water resources for the horses. Surely a few water wells would cost less and be more productive to other species than building more ‘holding’ facilities.
The range is being overgrazed. That is the problem which needs to be addressed. For starters ranchers need to charged a realistic amount per AUM to graze their livestock on public lands. The wild and free roaming horses are also a burden on the carrying capacity of the land. As a non-native species they should be maintained at reasonable level so as to not damage the range. When addressing the issue, you need to also consider that allowing the horse herds to grow comes with a cost which the general public is bearing.
George: Good common sense comments about “over grazing”. Lee
I understand that some day the land will not be able to feed all grazing life for animals such as wild horses are the choose ones to go to make room for people’s livestock and the ranchers will eventually shoot and kill these wild horses that are feral. We do have wild Mustangs that roam free and represent the American history that deserved to be free as they were born why couldn’t you DNA the wild horses and if the DNA shows Mustang, Then set the Mustang free and if a feral horse to be auction but not to be sent to a dog food factor that is inhumane. Only remove the feral horse out as it be auction to this may take longer than expected but it’s a continuous work effort to create government jobs through out the years for the removal of feral horses without slaughtering them and keeping our Wild Mustangs of our American History free as they once lived in the U.S. before the colonialism arrived
Pay the Tribe $1-2 per day per head to manage the horses ON the Public range. Now there’s a Public / Private partnership that would / could / should create a “traditional” source of revenue.
They could generate tourism income, In-Situ adoption revenue and afford to eat bison instead of horse meat.
The WY state legislature is laughable! They come up with the most ludicrous statements! Putting a dog food plant on a reservation? If I were the Shoshone and Arapahoe, I would be offended by such a demeaning statement! And, how about we the people bill ranchers when their cattle trespass onto horse HMA’s and wander into areas that they are not suppose to be in? Can these legislators be any more ignorant?
The livestock doesnt “wander” onto HMAs – the grazing allotments already exist ON most of the HMAs – I believe there might be a couple HMAs without livestock, but not many. And as someone else said – this sudden concern for sage grouse is “nice” – but no concern for the damage livestock does – still!
These round ups are BS! 80% of the public DO NOT want this to happen! No science here! We’ve canceled our vacation to Wyoming because of these round ups! We here in NM are sick of the BLM’s control over the Public Lands! The bLM does as it pleases and should be defunded for supporting rancher NOT THE PUBLIC!
The BLM removes wild horses to make room on our public lands for private herds of cows and sheep. Period.
Cattle are the number #1 degradation to the land, not the horses. Science based.
I am out on the range once a week— I’ve seen the destruction.
Cows cause severe land degradation, water pollution and biodiversity losses.
What is missing from this editorial piece is the fact that the majority of wild horses after they’ve been chased, tormented, and removed by helicopter from their land that is rightfully theirs by law, end up in long term holding pens … feedlots, really. The iconic wild Mustang, a symbol of freedom, who helped build this country, are treated disrespectfully by the BLM agency in the end.
Very few get adopted out.
The BLM Adoption Incentive Program is broken. There’s proof of our American Mustang’s being thrown away, ending up in kill pens.
This write up by Angus is nothing short of giving a platform to ranchers so they can tell their favorite lies.
Disappointed in WyoFile for this put-on attempt to try to show both sides of the issue.
Just look at the numbers. A few thousand wild horses on 245 million acres ofout public lands vs millions of livestock, oil/gas wells,mines, etc. How much money
is spent by these same entities paid to politicians and lobbyists?
There are orders of magnitude of difference here.Who gets the money and how is it translated into action?????
And, then there are the wind farms and transmission line projects going through priority Sage Grouse habitat. But, that’s OK if you’re a multi-billionaire backing the projects, with Federal support of course.
This is pathetic. They are saying that with 3.4 million acres they still need to round up and remove horses? In this article they also said there are only 3,500 horses. How can that help. There would be over900 acres per horse. Why do they have to waste taxpayer money on this?