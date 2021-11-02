In a recent op-ed about the Biden administration’s forthcoming vaccine regulations, Governor Mark Gordon wrote, “Big government is a cancer.” As a woman who has lived with metastatic breast cancer for over three years, I am disturbed by this cruel and inept metaphor. It doesn’t strengthen the governor’s argument, continues to stigmatize cancer and those with cancer and only serves to inflame the political polarization in our country right now.
Opinion
I understand the temptation to use this metaphor. As defined by the New Oxford American Dictionary, cancer is an “uncontrolled division of abnormal cells in a part of the body.” To a small-government advocate believing that uncontrolled government growth leads to profound dysfunction, loss of individual rights and a sick society, the comparision’s appeal is obvious.
But taking a closer look at cancer reveals the cruelty of the metaphor. Although some types of the all-too-common malady can be cured and other types of cancer can be managed so that people can live longer, it still kills way too many Americans and Wyomingites. It is a scary disease often treated with invasive procedures like surgery and life changing therapies like chemotherapy and radiation. Uncertainty dominates the lives of those with cancer as they wonder about the cancer returning and leading to their death. Indeed, although this is changing, the word “cancer” has been difficult for many to even utter and is often shortened to “the C word.”
Putting aside the argument about whether government should be big or small, government is our collective effort to better society. Indeed, the United States Constitution, which we revere regardless of party affiliation, starts with one of our most well-known and oft repeated sentences: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” It’s an aspirational sentence, and we clearly do not always meet this ideal, but this is what our federal government is all about: A collective approach to ensure we all have a chance at safe, happy and productive lives.
In contrast, cancer’s ultimate outcome is destruction, decay and death. Believe me, government, despite our differing ideas about how big or small it should be, is nothing like cancer. Neither side of the aisle has killing our citizens as its goal. Nor should government be feared in the way that cancer is feared. And I only wish that my cancer somehow wanted me to have a safe and happy life.
Further examination of the metaphor beneath the sound bite may be instructive. Ironically, we often think of cancer as the enemy, the other that must be fought. However, cancer cells are our own cells gone rogue. They are us. Moreover, in cancer, microenvironments within our bodily tissues can impact the development and spread of these abnormal cells. These microenvironments can be healthy, suppressing and stopping abnormal cell growth. Or they can be unhealthy and allow for uncontrolled cell division.
“We the People” are truly divided in ways I have not seen in my lifetime. Far too many of us see those in the opposing party as other, something to be fought. We can choose to continue to let our microenvironments, our Wyoming communities, deteriorate by promoting uncontrolled division and fighting over issues that do not benefit us over the long term. Or we can choose to support communities to allow for vibrant growth and health. This requires asking a different question. Not about what size government should be, but how to maintain an effective government that partners with business, nonprofits, foundations and other segments of our society to advance the goals articulated by the founders in that first sentence of the Constitution.
We have strong libertarian tendencies in Wyoming; however, we can all agree that having a functioning government that ”promotes the general Welfare” is a good thing. We value safe roads and bridges, well-trained firefighters, public education and regulations that protect us from foodborne diseases because they improve our lives. These are not government actions to be feared or dreaded. Government, done right, gives us the freedoms we cherish — freedoms both to and from — that are often denied in other countries. There are other areas of government involvement in health care, child care and climate change that should be thoughtfully considered as we continue to pursue the lofty goals of our Constitution.
Governor Gordon, words do matter. I urge you to think about the words that you choose, especially during these polarized times. Government, regardless of its size, is NOT a cancer. Cancer kills, government supports. The “best” cancer is one that evades treatment, spreads rapidly and kills effectively. The best government is not the smallest nor the largest, but one that meets the goals articulated by the founders in the Constitution. As an elected leader it is your job to work toward those goals. Today, it is especially important to do so in a manner which directs us toward domestic tranquility rather than purposely inflaming polarization with the cancer metaphor.
Thank you Dr. Burman for your wise words. It’s perfect to call out our ineffective Governor who with his words and actions further push Wyoming into the dark ages.
Thank you Mary. Shame on Gov. Gordon – he’s lost the forest for the trees. His comments incite hatred and fear, instead of accepting his role as leader during difficult times. Keep up the fight – my best wishes to you in your battle.
Big Government is a cancer… and the bigger that cancer is.. the less healthy it’s host becomes !! The constitution is there to limit Government ! Wyofile is evidently staffed by liberals.. We the people don’t want or need a nanny state. Government done right does not run roughshod over the people who elected them. The Biden administration’s un-Constitutional mandates are NOT laws, lawfully put in place by the Will of the people !
Great article Mary. Unfortunately we are in a very troubling place right now. Governor Gordon would rather use all of his power and resources to fight the Biden administration than to take care of the people of Wyoming. This is the same person that called Wyoming citizens “knuckleheads” for not wearing masks and following his mandates he put in place a year ago. This is also the same Governor that approved millions of dollars of cuts to the state budgets that affected a lot of citizens in Wyoming but is now wasting funds to sue the Federal government.
Good Job Mary E Burman!
Thank you so much for your wisdom and thoughtfulness, Mary. Governor Gordon can do better–in word and deed–when it comes to offering compassion and laboring for just solutions to pressing problems in Wyoming. Will he? I no longer hold out much hope. He seems to prefer the shadows of inaction.
Beautifully written and so true. We are stronger together; there is too much division and far too little political courage both in Wyoming and in our nation.
It takes courage to face cancer, a quality too often lacking in our elected officials.
Your comment speaks so beautifully to many of the ills in our society right now. I, too, am a cancer survivor and appreciate your compassion and eloquence. Your comment that “words do matter” is something that we all need to take seriously during these divisive times.
Mary,
Thank you! So thoughtful, I only wish we had more individuals in state and federal leadership roles that would seek a common ground and a role for government that addresses the real issues in our society.
Thank you so much, Dr. Burman, for your powerful and thoughtful response to Governor Gordon’s divisive and thoughtless remarks! Oh, how I long for people who can work together for solutions in a respectful way! When those with different views of the world work on solutions, the outcome is better than either “side” could have imagined!
Thank you, Mary. One can only hope your words might cause our good governor to pause a moment and reflect on his penchant for poorly crafted and unnecessarily divisive rhetoric.
Thank you, Ms. Burman, for this brilliant piece. I wish every Wyomingite could read it. Once again, WyoFile publishes writing and journalism that actually engages critical thinking, broad perspective, compassion, and reality.
Mary:
As a fellow cancer survivor (prostate, in my case) I applaud your well-informed critique of governor Gordon’s flawed and overused “Big-government-is-a-cancer” verbiage. Thank you.
Oh my God Professor Birman, this is amazing and perfect. Thank you for laying down the truth and saying it well. Stage 3 Lymphoma here, diagnosed last February, summer spent back and forth from Gillette to Casper for intense R-EPOCH chemo. What saved my life so far? That same federal government disparaged by Governor Gordon at the same time Wyoming sucks its teat with serious voracity. The ACA saved my life. Thank you again. You said it better than I ever could.
amen sister!
Thank you for this thoughtful response to Gov. Gordon’s op-ed, Mary.
Thank you Mary, for your thoughtful comments. It is sad when our leaders fall victim to the scare tactics of extremists which only further divide us. In WY, because of our small population, it is particularly important for all to work toward the common good.