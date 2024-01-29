On Wednesday, WyoFile published a story by reporter Dustin Bleizeffer entitled “Wyoming’s coal mandate continues to cost electric consumers.” This article is the latest of several that oversimplify energy issues, presenting readers with a false and misleading narrative.

It is accurate that the Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a surcharge for Black Hills Power and Cheyenne Light and Fuel to assist in partially funding the front-end engineering and design studies of potential carbon dioxide capture on one of their coal-fired electric units.

Opinion

As reported, the approved increase is less than 1%. For residential customers, that is less than $1 per month.

This will advance an emerging technology that supports Wyoming and its incredible energy communities. In fiscally conservative Wyoming, we watch every dollar as they can quickly add up. Frankly, paying less than a dollar per month seems reasonable compared to the cost of simply doing nothing and losing our 19 coal-fired units at 12 existing power plants. This investment is preferable to wringing our hands and helplessly watching the impact of those losses on Wyoming power plant and coal mine workers, and Wyoming’s hard-working energy communities and the families that live there.

Whether we agree with it or not, utilities have committed to reduce their CO2 emissions across multiple states. They can do this by building wind turbines, solar farms, nuclear power or by adding carbon capture and utilization systems to coal and gas-fired power plants. They can also do it by closing these power plants. Carbon capture is the most promising option to keep our coal plants running, using technological expertise similar to other investments that have been required over the years, such as “scrubbers” to remove sulfur dioxide, nitric oxide or particulates that were once considered expensive and are now business as usual.

Wyoming’s House Bill 200 – Reliable and dispatchable low-carbon energy standards was enacted to encourage the regulated utility companies to actually consider and evaluate what it would take to install CO2 capture units, rather than just shut down coal plants and then rely solely upon solar, wind, hydropower and nuclear.

Through this legislation and other coordinated efforts, we are setting the stage for Wyoming to be the next state to save a coal-fired plant through carbon capture.

At the Integrated Test Center, we are exploring additional technologies, so that more than one technology is available in the future.

The goal of HB 200 is to have a third party construct, own and operate the carbon capture equipment, eliminating entirely any cost to electricity customers. Under this scenario, electricity rates could actually decrease as customers benefit from the sale of CO2. With the establishment of 45Q tax credits and the ability of the utility to sell CO2, the final cost will likely be far less than current estimates. The technology used here can be exported to the power plants in the 26 states that use Wyoming coal.

Make no mistake, the United States is facing an electric grid that’s less reliable than it has been historically.

Also, note that Wyoming is facing higher electricity costs, despite the growth of wind and solar, which are called “less expensive” technologies. Notably, ratepayers’ electricity rates haven’t decreased as more wind and solar have been added to the grid.

Calculating costs for electricity isn’t simple. When costs related to reliability, transmission and the need to overbuild wind and solar facilities are considered, a coal-fired power plant with carbon capture is economic.

Parasitic load for carbon capture or other technologies is manageable when producing electricity 24 hours a day.

There is existing carbon capture technology that is working at a commercial scale today. The Petra Nova plant in Texas is up and running again. Granted, it has seen economic difficulties, but it was the drop in oil prices that caused the temporary shutdown, not the technology.

Last month, the Department of Energy announced a $350 million grant to help build a similar CO2 capture coal-fired power plant in North Dakota. A loan from North Dakota and support from the Minnkota Power Cooperative will likely make this the next large-scale coal-fired power plant with carbon capture.

As with all technology, the more CO2 capture units are built, the more the cost will come down. No one has more to gain than Wyoming and its energy communities with the successful widespread deployment of this technology.

While WyoFile continues to press the cost of carbon capture, we should ask our coal communities, can we afford not to?