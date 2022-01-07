The Loop Road, which climbs into the southeastern corner of the Wind River Range, often closes for the winter season around Thanksgiving.

But in drought-stricken 2021, hardly any snow had fallen by the end of November, leading the Shoshone National Forest to keep the road open to vehicles until Dec. 16.

At Frye Lake reservoir, some adventurous travelers discovered a surprising upside to the conditions — access to perfect ice for an alpine skate. This was perhaps especially welcome this year, because temperatures in the city of Lander were too warm to create the traditional ice rink in City Park.

“It’s just the most beautiful ice up there right now,” Lander resident Alison Frost told WyoFile on Dec. 12.

The opportunity was short-lived; four days later, officials closed the road.

