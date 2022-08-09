When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight.
“The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him. Morris, a colorful former U.S. Marine, FM radio station owner and environmentalist affectionately known by locals as “Captain Bob,” died in 2020 at age 87.
But Schechter, 65, a policy analyst and think-tank founder who serves on the Jackson Town Council, took his mentor’s words to heart.
“His [Morris’] logic was that, almost invariably, whoever wins Wyoming’s statewide Republican primaries wins November’s general elections,” Schechter wrote in a recent campaign newsletter. “Decades later, that observation generally remains true, and it’s certainly the case this year.”
With that in mind, Schechter, a numbers wizard with degrees from Stanford and Yale, decided to examine the Wyoming GOP primary to see if incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney might be able to beat Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman for the state’s sole congressional seat.
For 20 years, Schechter honed his policy and political analysis skills as bi-weekly columnist for the Jackson Hole News&Guide. His unusual column, named “Corpus Callosum” after the bundle of fibers that connect the two hemispheres of the brain, examined a wide range of issues and policies, usually through a statistical lens.
So far, the early polls say Hageman will win by a wide margin in a state that gave Trump his most lopsided win in the 2020 election. But political polls have been unreliable, failing to predict Trump’s 2016 victory and, more recently, grossly underestimating Kansans’ support for their state’s constitutional right to abortion.
With the Cheney-Hageman polls in mind, Schechter decided to dive into Wyoming state and county voting statistics and crunch the numbers himself. Based on the polling and other political sources, he determined that Cheney would need to find an additional 30,000 votes beyond her core GOP support to retain her seat.
The conclusion of his detailed analysis is that recently the momentum in voter-registration patterns has shifted in Cheney’s favor. If significant crossover Democrat-to-Republican voting occurs at polling places in the Aug. 16 primary, he wrote, Cheney could reach that 30,000 number.
Even if Cheney is not victorious, Schechter said, “the data on voter registration patterns suggest that the race is going to be far closer than conventional wisdom suggests.”
The data
Some of the trends Schechter identified — such as unprecedented new voter numbers and changes in party registration — have been corroborated by Wyoming Secretary of State records and in WyoFile interviews with a handful of county election officials across the state.
“You usually know who is changing their registration to vote for Cheney in the primary,” said Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese, “because they tell you so and then immediately ask when they can change back.”
These questions do not necessarily please the election clerks, Freese said, because they are the ones who must do the paperwork on the crossover changes. But neither do allegations by some Trump supporters, including “Pillow Man” Mike Lindell, that Wyoming elections have been compromised.
“He blamed Dominion voting machines and Wyoming doesn’t even use them,” Freese said.
Although it does not necessarily indicate a trend toward either Cheney or Hageman, Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee described the increased volume of early and absentee voting compared to 2018 (the year of the contested GOP gubernatorial primary featuring candidates Mark Gordon, Foster Friess and Hageman) as “striking.” If nothing else, this shows intense interest in the nationally spotlighted Wyoming congressional race.
In 2018, Lee reported, a total of 3,663 persons in her county had voted early or absentee at this point in the election cycle. In 2022, she said, the number has almost doubled to 6,438.
“We’ve seen a steady flow of voters at our early voting site yesterday [Aug. 4] and today [Aug. 5], topping 400,” she said.
In Wyoming, the window for absentee and in-person voting opened July 1. Registration and change in party affiliation are allowed up to and including primary election day, Aug. 16.
The breakdown
In his research, titled “Can Liz Cheney Win?”, Schechter examined five categories of voters that could benefit her and possibly make up the 30,000-vote deficit:
- Crossovers who have already voted. These are non-Republicans who changed their registration to vote as Republicans and who have voted since July 1.
- New voters who voted in July.
- New voters registering in August (both before and on election day).
- Undecideds.
- Last-minute crossovers (who change registration between Aug. 1-15 and at the polling place on Election Day).
Schechter noted that early voters registered as Democrat or unaffiliated dropped by an unprecedented 7,644. Schechter puts each of those voters in the “crossovers who’ve already voted” category and counts each of their votes in the Cheney column.
By Aug. 1, meanwhile, there were 11,495 more registered Republicans in the state than there were on Jan. 1. Subtracting the 7,644 crossover registrants left close to 4,000 new Republican voters in the state. Schechter speculates that 75% of these new Republicans voted for Cheney, adding 1,908 to her total. Schechter based his estimate on reaction to Cheney’s leading role in the Jan. 6 hearings and her massive campaign advertising.
Cheney still had $7 million left in her campaign funds two weeks before the Aug. 16 primary. Earlier this month, she released arguably her most persuasive campaign ad yet, in which her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney looks directly into the camera and calls Donald Trump a “coward” and not a “real man.”
Ignoring Harriet Hageman, Cheney directs his scorn directly at Hageman’s patron:
“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” he says.
More than 6 million people have viewed it online, according to Newsweek.
Historically, Schechter said, about the same number of new voters register in August and on Election Day as do in the preceding seven months. If that trend holds true, Schechter estimates that category 3 could add another 1,908 votes to Cheney’s total.
Recent polls suggest that 10% of Wyoming voters — representing about 12,000 votes — remain undecided. If 75% percent of these voters were to go to Cheney, as Schechter speculates, it would add 6,000 votes to her total.
The potential votes from the first four categories Schechter listed only add up to 17,640 votes, about 60% of the 30,000 she is seeking.
“So how to make up the remaining 40%?” Schechter writes. “The real X factor is how many more people will crossover in the last two weeks leading up to the election, and then on election day itself (Category 5). If Wyoming’s experience is anything like Teton County’s — and the general patterns suggest at least some similarity — roughly 75% of any primary’s crossing over will occur in the final two weeks before the election. Critically, this figure does not include the number of people who cross over on election day itself.”
Schechter concludes:
“As of August 1, there had been a 9.4% drop in Wyoming’s total number of Democrats and Unaffliliateds. If that figure even doubles in the final two weeks, and then gets another boost on election day — both of which are historically possible — then Ms. Cheney has a fighting chance of winning.”
Schechter’s most detailed information comes from Teton County, historically a political outlier in the state. In the 2020 presidential election, for example, Teton and Albany counties were the only two of 23 to favor Biden.
But he also reported that for this election at least, the rest of the state appears to be experiencing a similar drop in voters registered as Democrats or as unaffiliated.
“Statewide, there was a 9.4% drop in overall Democrat and Unaffiliated registrations,” Schechter reported. “And while Teton County’s 11.3% drop was higher than the statewide average, it was below Park County’s 13.6%, and barely higher than the rates in several other counties.”
“I didn’t come into this thing as an anti-Hageman zealot,” he said, “but the deeper I got into it the more I could see that Teton County was not an anomaly and that there was a possible path for Liz Cheney.”
Only if the 87,000 new IRS agents are allowed to vote will the vote even resemble
a race. Old man Cheney cowardly did his daughter a real disservice with his comic
tv spot. Harriet in a landslide because there are more proud American citizens than there are Jackson residents. Just sayin’………..
The Trumpsters will certainly be ever-more energized by the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago today. I wish Ms. Cheney all the luck in the world–but still believe her chances are slim and none–and none has left the building.
I read an article recently about Trump’s plans for an Independence Day Parade in 2017. According to witnesses, when Trump told General Kelly, Secretary of Defense at the time, about his vision, he insisted there be no wounded guys in the parade. He told Kelly and the other brass how a Bastille Day parade in France included several formations of injured veterans. Some of those veterans were wheelchair-bound soldiers who had lost limbs in battle. Trump thought it was distasteful. General Kelly tried to explain that wounded veterans are the heroes to Americans, and no one is more heroic, except soldiers buried in Arlington Cemetery. Trump retorted, I don’t want them, it doesn’t look good for me.
The Cheney’s definitely have their flaws, but voting for Liz seems like a no-brainer, regardless of party affiliation
Is Cheney going to be of benefit to Wyoming? Should she be elected, she is not part of the Congressional Republican Caucus, denounced by the state Republican part, will she then cauc
us with the democrats? With the Republican take over of the House she will be on the outside looking in. Her election will not benefit WY. We have only one representative and that position should not be wasted.
I ask of those democrats registering as Republicans, will you vote for Cheney, should she win the primary, or go back to the democrat candidate in November?
Hopefully you are right. Good Luck to Liz
Cheney wins or loses it will be a close margin. Too close for a comfortable feeling for those arrayed against her. Laws will be created requiring lifetime fealty to the republican party in order to vote in their primary.
Liz votes over 90% with Wyoming GOP conservatives yet when she finds fault with Trump his sheep call her a RINO? To me she is one of few republicans in WY that have a backbone.
Excellent article.
Hardest decision I’ve ever made to change parties and vote for a candidate that thinks alternative energy is ridiculous. This primary is not a normal one, I usually vote for a candidate that represents my interests (global warming is real). Today I voted for an individual that is merely presenting the Facts!!! January 6 was real. Liz has put her entire career on the line, with great fortitude to show the American public the facts.
For those people who refuse to watch the hearings, some of you I once thought were very smart open minded individuals, are denying yourselves education. Sometimes reality is hard to except!!! You can watch and have your opinion but you need to watch to understand what happened, it was clearly directed and encouraged By Trump you are denying yourself the Facts. Watching the hearings is horrifying. How can anyone deny the validity of the constitution and an individual that brings its value front and center to all of our lives?
January 6th was appallingly orchestrated by Mr Trump. I didn’t understand the magnitude until I watched the hearings. Liz is to be commended for her Sincerity of bringing the truth to the American public. I vote to uphold the constitution!!!!! I would vote for any individual that had the strength and fortitude to do as Liz is doing.
Back in the 50’s I was a teenager. “I liked Ike”. I expected the Democrats to come up with new ideas and Republicans to ask if those ideas were cost effective. Bipartisanship was considered a good thing. I read about President George Bush wanting a metric by which congress could determine the effectiveness of new legislation. Times have changed. It seems that the parties are at war and anything goes. So I now almost always split my ticket on Election Day. Elizabeth Cheney has brought integrity to the GOP so it has become a more viable option for me to choose from.
I can’t vote in this primary because I don’t live there. However, if I did there is no way I would vote for Liz Chaney. I’m seventy years old and can say with certainty that I’m fed up with all things rhino and establishment. I too have watched the so called committee’s investigation. From my view, they have presented nothing more than hearsay, character assassination, half truths, and doctored evidence. I say all this to say that while I don’t like Donald Trump his policies were go for our country. The current administration is trying to destroy our country. I do appreciate you position on this race but I can’t agree with it.
Must I go on here all day and correct the tRump supporters??? THE SAYING IS RINO not RHINO. By the time I am 70 years old I am hoping I have not lost the ability to think for myself. Tim not only can you not vote here you make no sense. How is all this evidence they are presenting fabricated??? Because tRump and FAUX news is saying so??? To think the current administration is destroying this country is pure comedy. The last administration is doing his best to do that on his own and he has a cult following that is willing to help.
Liz Cheney is not a republican as evidenced by her crossing over and siding with Democrats, she is a rhino 🦏. She is representing a conservative state but her actions are contradictory. It is not fair to the people of Wyoming. She should change her party affiliation.
Come on Monica, have you seen her voting record? She is as conservative as one gets in this game of politics. She is indeed no RINO.
First off you misspelled RINO which means Republicant In Name Only. I am guessing you have voted for Liz up to the point that she challenged tRump. Liz voted with tRump’s policies around 93% of the time which means she is most definitely a Republicant. I keep saying if people take tRump out this election equation then I would have never voted for Cheney as a Democrat and you would have continued to vote for Liz.
The clarity is that blackening the oval alongside Liz Cheney’s name on the ballot is not really a vote ” FOR” Liz Cheney . It is a more a vote “AGAINST” Donald Trump through his proxy.
We should not vote for Liz. We should vote WITH her. We would be voting for upholding the Constitution , and decidedly against the Big Lie the GOP has been fostering for nearly forty years now…
Ms. Cheney is hardly a Wyominite! Just like Hillary moved to New York and became a Senator there, Liz did the same in Wyoming. The animosity between the Cheney camp and Trump goes back a long ways, and the Jan 6 committee is just a reprisal for all the comments Trump made about Dick and Liz who are true war/foreign policy hawks. I would just as soon she went away quietly, and no more dynasties like the Bush/Clinton families.
Awesome !
That Liz Cheney’s Fighting Chance rely solely on Democrat votes and her 7 million War chest is 92% funded by out-of-state left wing donors and groups speaks for itself
Let’s not embarrass ourselves by electing the Trump lapdog. Vote Liz and do it as expediently as possible!
Pure propaganda. Here’s the key sentence: “ Cheney would need to find an additional 30,000 votes beyond her core GOP support to retain her seat.” Given that Liz no longer has any “core GOP support” the entire premise of this article is hokum. There’s a lot of monkey business that will have to transpire for Liz to win.
“…her core GOP support…” and “…core GOP support…” are not the same. The pronoun HER makes all the difference.
Undoubtedly Cheney has some Republican supporters, and equally likely many of those Cheney camp supporters are longtime GOP members and are not crossovers. That said, it’s equally likely GOP voters as a whole do not (as polls indicate) support Cheney.
Just because you don’t like an article doesn’t make it “propaganda.”
There are several issues I disagree with Congresswoman Cheney, yet she has put nation before party, been ethical and would have my vote in November
Kindly, Steven L. Hanft & Family
And if my grandmother had wheels, she’d be a wagon.
I guarantee that Cheney lost votes yesterday.
That Hail Mary was a huge mistake.
We are awake now and the old deceptions and new criminal actions are obvious.
If Cheney is able to win the primary, a person would have to give the Democrats a 50/50 shot at winning the general election for her seat in November. When someone is as disliked by their base as Cheney is, I’d guess quite a few Republicans would just choose to not vote for her at all. Lots of dynamics at play here. Be interesting to see what happens.
Papa and baby made millions at public trough. Want to keep the cash coming. She will never return to you Wyoming
Brilliant, Jonathan.
Thank you.
I cannot help but think that Trump voters are simply lacking in education—civics and Constitution education— because our friend Dick Cheney , under whom I served 2006-8, is right—Trump is the greatest threat to our Republic ever. Fake electoral certifications ? Give me a break. Based on facts evinced by Liz and her Jan 6 Committee , I view the crime of providing false information to Congress by Trump and his aides as easy to prove , the FBI is clearly on to this and investigating, and I seriously doubt Trump voters want to vote on an indicted candidate
Mike I disagree with you and Chaney. Greatest threat to USA is sitting in Oval Office and the democrat controlled congress. There lies greatest threat. $4.5 billion more to Ukraine plus $1 billion in military aid. All given with 0 oversite! 1/3 of military aid is not reaching front lines. Highly likely a lot of the money aid is laundered back thru DC as kick backs. The Chaney’s just don’t want their cash cow to end. There lies a threat to USA as well. Don’t forget Dick Chaney was part of the group that was so wrong on Iraq!! Huge part he played in that mess
The boomer doom and gloom viewpoint is always entertaining. But, I think you have just unknowingly proven Mr. Halloran’s point.
While I would never vote for Ms. Cheney in a General Election I would more in a primary just to stick my finger in the eye of Trump and his band of crazies. If your listening to My Pillow Guy and buying it your a Crazy!
The National Media has picked up this race and reports that Ms. Cheney has spent little of her large war chest on the Wyoming race which leads to speculation that she might be contemplating a run for President. She’s getting huge publicity .( Meanwhile Trump’s Mar Al Lago residence was inspected by the FBI , a very rare occurrence, that requires a lot of proof before permission is granted for the raid. The agents are apparently looking for presidential papers that belong to the Federal archives– a big no no to take them and in some cases try to “flush” them, which he also did ) Cheney is sounding “presidential, ” recently blasted our Lauren Boebert ( ugh) and Marjorie Taylor Greene, ( bigger ugh) saying she would rather work with responsible Democrats in Congress than them, even if she disagrees with the Democrats’ policies . She also said numerous Republicans in In government have said they agree with her about Trump but won’t say so publicly .To have a presidential candidate from Wyoming .Wow! What an honor for the state.
Excellent article.
I think Cheney’s policy stance is being hurt by her lack of connection to the state and “carpetbagger” image. If she were “from” a Wyoming town similar to say Barbara Cubin, she would not have been nearly as impacted by her stance against Trump.
Pretty good opinion. Cheney has long been dogged by the carpetbagger label, even before Trump.
Liz Cheney is a hero for the ages!! D Trump is a coward and a monumental pu——— .
FAT CHANCE !!!
I sure hope Liz wins big and teaches Trump not to get in the way of voters