This weekend, two pigeons sought refuge in an artist studio on the third floor of the Laramie Plains Civic Center as the rain poured down the exterior brick walls. They darted anxiously from corner to corner, dropping tufts of gray feathers onto the paint-stained floors until the small group of artists who share the space encouraged them back through the 100-year-old windows by waving brooms above their heads. Sparing you the details, reader, trust they left their mark before they flew free.

Opinion

Artists are resilient — especially in Wyoming.

Even when the wind howls and the bitter winter lingers, the poets and painters still find space to create here. Even as funding dwindles they enliven stages, adorn walls, embolden neighbors, and challenge communities to learn, connect and grow–together. They chase birds from their studio, wipe away the resulting mess and return to their work again and again.

The arts and cultural sector of Wyoming accounts for over 10,500 full-time jobs, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s 2023 state of the arts address. These champions for the creative economy, who work in museums, galleries, venues, libraries, nonprofits and cultural centers, are 4% of the state’s workforce. Yet, according to the Wyoming Arts Alliance, the Wyoming Arts Council has seen a 49% decrease in state funding and a 30% decrease in staffing since 2010.

The Wyoming Arts Council, whose mission is to enhance quality of life by providing resources to sustain, promote and cultivate the arts, is resilient too.

In fiscal year 2023, they awarded 134 grants to organizations and individual artists totaling $957,092. These funds supported projects, partnerships, and fellowships bolstering access to the arts, arts education, professional development and career advancement. Yet, without a legislative appropriation, these opportunities are at risk of disappearing.

Per federal law, the National Endowment for the Arts directs 40% of its funds to state arts agencies. State legislatures then add to those NEA funds to adequately support local arts programming. The average state matches federal endowment dollars by a 10-1 ratio, according to research from the Wyoming Arts Alliance. However, Wyoming will struggle to reach the required minimum match of a 1-1 ratio without the Legislature approving changes to the state budget.

Wyoming’s creative economy is resilient, but its survival requires federal, local and personal support.

You can champion artists by buying art, experiencing art and recognizing how art enriches your worldview. You can help foster resiliency in our communities by participating in and contributing your time or money to your local arts organizations. You can ensure the arts have a successful future in Wyoming by reminding our elected leaders they can do the same and more.

The Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, which allocates funds to our state’s arts council, will meet on June 12-13 in Evanston, WY. The committee will hear agency updates, including a budget increase request from the Wyoming Arts Council. You can remind them of their power to sustain the arts throughout the state.

In the face of the unexpected, Wyoming artists rally and keep creating. Whether defined by winged intruders or shoe-string budgets, they persist. How will you meet the creative economy’s current obstacle with equal tenacity and grace?