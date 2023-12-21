I was born in Wyoming 85 years ago. My earliest memories were made in a kaleidoscope of the special landscapes in Wyoming and Colorado, where my father owned a ranch with his brother. My love for those beautiful, wild places has guided my advocacy for our public lands. Unfortunately, I can never remember a time when conservation of those lands was the top priority.

Opinion

Those who lament they never have enough places to drill and scrape have a narrative about the huggers that love trees more than people. They can get vicious with their accusations. A local publisher castigated me for depriving our children of education dollars and the hospital of revenue because I legally opposed an exemption for a Williams project on a Bureau of Land Management Area of Critical Environmental Concern west of Rawlins.

The concept of stewardship using the best available technology has been rejected time and again. If those principles had been adopted, we would not be facing the choices we are now.

Our governor recently spoke against rules limiting methane releases, even though the producers in our state have egregiously spewed it into our atmosphere for years.

When the Atlantic Rim coal-bed methane area was developed, Yellowstone-like mud pots bubbled throughout the riparian areas there. But, that was only a small stream of the methane that sniffer technology found gushing into the atmosphere there. In fact, some joked that there could be a geyser of fire if a match was struck. Ironically, those seeps had been happening for years, and yet developers and regulators ignored the fractured geology of the area as they maximized drilling.

Wildlife there suffered huge losses from intense activity and development in their winter range. Vehicle traffic took the heaviest toll.

From Creston Junction to Grand Junction, wildlife was slaughtered. The barrow ditches were lined with elk, deer and antelope carcasses as the intense commercial traffic inundated the roadways. Oil and gas development looked like small cities from the air.

Pump jacks in Wyoming. (BLM Wyoming/FlickrCC)

Huge storage areas built by Halliburton in Rock Springs were harbingers of the development planned for the landscape all the way to Pinedale. In fact, 75% of the deer were eradicated by development activity there. And most alarming was that the citizens of Pinedale were subjected to some of the worst air quality in the country.

For years, the Jim Bridger power plant has acidified the mountain ranges to the north. Studies suggest that acidity has changed some of the vegetation used by Big Horn sheep. When owners were sued, they were given limitations. But those limitations were evaded. State government, including our governor, have been complicit to this day in helping them continue to pollute.

And it took a complete failure of the Sinclair refinery, to bring about reform to an operation that was dropping birds passing through their air space. One petroleum engineer said, “Sinclair is extremely fortunate it has never had an inversion when emitting toxins, or humans would have been the victims.”

Few areas in the state have escaped. In Powder River, an incremental level of slow development was proposed but rejected by companies out to maximize their profits. Landowners and citizens are now living with the spoils.

When sage grouse reached the threatened and endangered stage Wyoming formed a coalition of land users to find better ways to protect the bird. Sadly, from the beginning, many of the participants continue to multiple use every square inch and continue to resist core area limitations. Recently, when the group proposed adjusting the core area boundaries, there was an outcry from private landowners who have been maximizing their income by partnerships with energy companies. While many have worked for years to be good stewards of the vegetative resource, this compromises their stewardship.

In the meantime, we have a population that believes they have a God-given right to drive everywhere across the landscape with their various vehicles. Unfortunately, that includes commodity and recreational users. Every year new roads are carved into new areas creating erosion and wildlife impacts. Even those who love the state are loving it to death with their excesses.

It is time to make conservation the top priority. Obviously, we are not choosing to be good stewards. Best management practices remain the prism for the unique and special resources in our state. The professionals who are working to ensure conservation need our support.