A legislative committee has resurrected a many-times-failed real estate transfer tax, a levy that proponents say could help turn the corner on a workforce housing crisis that’s fraying the community fabric of Wyoming’s costliest locale.
The idea behind the county-optional 1% tax, which has been repeatedly introduced by Teton County’s delegates, is to assess a sales tax on real estate transactions above a certain threshold. In its current form, the bill being carried forward by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee could generate perhaps $20 million annually for subsidized, deed-restricted housing or for other community needs, Rep. Mike Yin (D-Jackson) estimated.
“It could do a lot, it could really do a lot,” Yin said.
Real estate sales in Teton County are projected to top $3 billion in 2021, roughly doubling taxable retail sales in the tourist-swarmed community.
“Real estate is to Teton County what coal is to Campbell County, except that we get to sell it again and again and at a higher price each time,” Wyoming Association of Municipalities lobbyist Bob McLaurin said, testifying in support of the bill.
The tax structure being considered would allow counties to exempt up to the first $1.5 million of any real estate transaction. So if a home sold for $3 million, only half of that total might be taxed at the 1% levy if the county sought the full exempted amount. But the proposed legislation also allows counties to set the threshold lower, making the tax a viable option for counties where home prices aren’t so exorbitant.
Counties could pursue the optional tax if half the incorporated municipalities plus county commissioners agree to it, or if 5% of the electorate petitions for it. If that happened, the real estate tax would be put to voters in the county. How the funds would be used would be spelled out on the ballot “in a clear and appropriate manner,” according to the draft bill.
People whose jobs involve housing Jackson Hole’s workforce say the infusion of funds a real estate tax could return could dwarf public dollars currently going toward the cause. Over the past five years, the Teton County government has put $37 million in public funds toward housing, an investment that resulted in 241 new units and leveraged about $100 million in additional private capital, according to Jackson/Teton County Housing Director April Norton.
“That’s about all we can do, because we don’t have a funding source,” Norton said. “We are constantly vetting new potential projects, and our major limitation is funding. We have four [affordable housing projects] in front of us right now, but we won’t be able to afford four. We might be able to afford one.”
In the meantime, hourly wage laborers and salaried professionals who provide Jackson Hole’s most basic services are increasingly being priced out of the place where they work. That’s been an issue for decades, and it has been exacerbated by an aging workforce that’s retiring, cashing out on their high-dollar homes and leaving. Wealthy newcomers with location-neutral jobs are often taking their place.
“We are losing our employees,” Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Anna Olson told revenue committee members. “My No. 1 issue for employers is the lack of employee housing here, and it’s getting worse by the day.”
New support
Olson urged the committee members to advance the proposed tax so it could be considered in the Legislature’s February budget session, and they did. The committee advanced the 18-page draft bill Dec. 15 by a 8-to-4 vote. A year ago, the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee killed a statewide 0.5% real estate tax 7-to-6. More than half that committee’s membership turned over, but there was also one vote that flipped: that of Rep. Tim Hallinan (R-Gillette).
Hallinan was swayed by a new provision in the bill that sweetens the pot for the state of Wyoming, he told WyoFile. Specifically, the Office of State Lands and Investments distributions to local governments exercising the real estate tax would be reduced by 50% — and those funds deflected to the general fund.
Hallinan is also not certain he’ll vote in favor of the real estate tax bill once the entire House convenes in February, he said. Because it’s a budget session, bills require two-thirds majority support to be considered in that chamber.
Two-thirds support is a “high bar” in Wyoming’s tax-averse Legislature, said Rep. Andy Schwartz (D-Jackson), who has introduced a real estate transfer tax several times without committee support.
“My hope will be that, even if it dies in this session, that it will come back as a committee bill in the general session,” Schwartz said.
Simple majority support is needed during the general session, a “huge difference,” he said.
Newspaper archives show there have been discussions about a real estate transfer tax in Jackson Hole since the 1980s, and attempts at bringing the idea to the Capitol in Cheyenne for 30 years.
A similar Teton County-led effort spanning decades was employed to pass another county-option tax now commonplace in Wyoming.
Lodging tax bills were introduced as long ago as 1965, according to old editions of the Jackson Hole Guide, but they were contested by the likes of the Jackson Motel Association, and it wasn’t until 1986 that then-Gov. Ed Herschler’s signature enacted the tax. Today, there’s a 5% bed tax on all short-term lodging in Wyoming, and counties have the option of assessing an additional 2% tax.
Old foes
Likewise, there has been steady opposition to the prospect of a new real estate sales tax. Laurie Urbigkit, government affairs director for the Wyoming Association of Realtors, relayed her position to lawmakers bluntly.
“Obviously we are opposed to this bill,” she said. “We always have been, and probably always will be.”
The Teton Board of Realtors has not taken a position on the bill, according to the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Some individual real estate agents, however, have come out in support, including the owner of Jackson-based Prugh Real Estate.
“I am for a transfer tax,” Greg Prugh said, “or at least counties having the option to pursue.”
Urbigkit dubbed the real estate tax “unconstitutional.” The 1% surcharge imposed on speculative real estate investments is not fair, she said.
“Putting a sales tax on those investments is not equitable when we do not tax stocks or bonds,” she said.
The private sector, Urbigkit added, can come up with solutions to workforce housing shortages in Jackson Hole and beyond. That’s being attempted. Jackson Hole realtors recently conceived a “Community Housing Fund,” a nonprofit that funnels donated real estate agent commissions and home seller proceeds toward affordable housing. The effort raised some $200,000 in its first month, the News&Guide reported, most of which was gifted to the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust.
Although a real estate tax is thought of as a Teton County tool, the idea has generated interest within other Wyoming communities struggling to house their workforces. Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Dale Steenbergen, who testified in support of a county-option real estate tax, told WyoFile he believes the bill could benefit southeast Wyoming.
“We’ve got to set the bill up so that it can serve a larger percentage of Wyoming,” he said. “I bet I have a bigger housing problem in Laramie County. Jackson would have a stroke if they had to deal with the housing problem I have. I need 5,000 housing units today.”
My husband and I are a few years shy of retirement, and we’ve been “testing the waters” on real estate prices, and they are insane! And now a real estate tax is on the agenda?? Does the State of Wyoming not want people to move into their State and add to the existing growth or is it just for the elite? Or maybe the State Officials aren’t content with the income of two major State Parks, and are looking to earn even more?? It’s even mentioned above in this article, that even the folks who work hourly are finding it difficult to find affordable…and suitable…housing – which results in people eventually leaving, and I don’t think that is what the State Officials want.
Thank you, and Merry Christmas to each and all!
Other communities and states have utilized a RETT successfully for decades. To ignore it in Teton County is to neglect that county’s largest industry. It makes no sense.
Ah ha, So Wyoming tourist towns are having the same problem as we have in Colorado– working people in the mountains, and even in Denver, do not have affordable places to live. (Some are leaving for other states.) In Co. some of the mountain towns , many, in fact, have adopted a real estate transfer tax , mostly 1 percent, but some a good deal higher. In Leadville, where I have a home, I have been pushing for this as we have lost a major amenity– the aquatic center– because all funds must go to affordable housing for working people and a new jail. In general, the amount you pay in a transfer tax is deductible from Federal and state taxes on the profits from a sale. I think most people would want to help a community with the beauty and culture that enabled their home to be worth much more. In Co. a lot of available mountain homes were getting snapped up by investors as vacation rentals, so many towns are restricting licences to prevent that and talking about taxing vacation rentals at the rate they do businesses, which they actually are. My house, a prefab fake Victorian, which I bought with the proceeds from my Wyoming cabin, is now worth at least double what I paid for it. I wouldn’t mind a transfer tax. But then I am a practicing liberal.
The proposal for a real estate transfer tax is founded on a principle of equity, i.e. everyone pays their fair share to live in a particular community. We all know people moving in who sold their previous homes for multi-million dollar windfalls and move to ‘cheap’ Wyoming. They arrive with funds to pay top dollar for a new residence which gins up the real estate market, and prices out the home folks.
Even better for them, they receive an increase in income, by no longer having to pay state income taxes. Further, most agricultural properties are situated on official county roads, that is, snow removal, borrow ditch and road maintenance costs are paid through local property taxes. Purchasing property on a county road means someone else pays a portion of your cost to live here, whether you need that financial boost or not. As an example, look at Jackson Fork Ranch, owned by a professional sports team owner, which straddles Sublette County Road, 23-174. Other non-billionaire Sublette taxpayers subsidize the cost for miles of road maintenance, which the ranch budget would otherwise have to pay. This scenario exists throughout Wyoming.
Legislators could open their eyes to the influx of wealthy investors who “live” here to claim residency and avoid state income taxes, and reap the benefits of a low crime state, existing and costly infrastructure and world class wildlife, without having to pony up their fair share. In the meantime, Wyomingites pay and pay and pay without complaint.
It’s time for the worm to turn. Instituting a real estate transfer tax will NOT deter investors looking for a safe and clean environment. If you think Wyoming’s real estate agents, mortgage brokers and title companies haven’t been overwhelmed with property sales the past few years, you’re not paying attention. Asking newcomers to our state to assist with the burden of ever increasing costs to maintain the Wyoming life is both fair and equitable.
The article should have explained the financial implications of: “Specifically, the Office of State Lands and Investments distributions to local governments exercising the real estate tax would be reduced by 50% — and those funds deflected to the general fund.” For instance, what would have been the dollar impact on Teton County last year or this year?
You’re right, Charles. I should have tracked that down and included the detail. I’ll do that and share it in this comment thread.
#1 – The best thing about Jackson is that it is so close to Wyoming. Rapidly becoming the only good thing. Beside the views, but we have good pictures of those available online.
#2 – This story is a breath of stale air.
Just a brief Sidebar to this. The rest of Wyoming already knows that Teton County is not like the other 22 counties. It would be comparing Lichtenstein to Lusk, Niobrara County. The greed epidemic has long plagued Jackson and other western wealth havens. Property values have no real correlation to actual material value.
In my Park County and Cody another phenomenon is chruning. Having spent my entire life here—70 years — I’m seeing something rather alarming now. The availability of common rentals is rapidly drying up. All the classic little Cody houses, cottages, studio apartments and additions that were on the renter carousel since forever are no longer offered. They have been converted over to VRBO’s. I recently helped an out of towner try to find a winter offseason rental in Cody , and it was sobering.
Never mind that the sale price of homes has gone up by 20-50 percent since Covid came to town, rentals have all but vanished as well but for a different reason. Same little cabins or bungalows; different business model. Go to the main VRBO website and search for availables in Cody Wyoming and you will find almost 200 of them. Prices are listed, too. It’s obvious that properties formerly generating maybe $ 800 a month in rent can beat that in five days as a VRBO, or other vacation / short term rental. The wholly local Cody Lodging Association lists about 133 properties around town as well. I don’t even know what AirBnB is up to here.
I was saddened to see the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce actually endorsing the Vacation Rental Management Association which is an umbrella nonprofit that encourages this sort of thing.
Wha I also see is this being driven by bald faced GREED. Again , property values these days are not based on material value. We cannot tax the greed nor easily regulate it. But we can pass a state sanctioned countywide Real Estate Transfer Fee and promise to use the proceeds to foster some low income or otherwise affordable housing for the less than wealthy class. That’s 90 percent of us in Buffalo Bill’s Dreamworld.
I’m pretty sure my local lawmakers will go ballistic with their hue and cry over a potential real estate transfer fee. Let’s hold their feet to the fire till they squeal anyway , just to get them on the record. Wyoming seems to be losing control of its own destiny these days.
These taxes start with the “wealthy” and eventually hit everybody. Filling government coffers so they can spend other people’s money to buy votes. Using public money to subsidize the employee costs of private business is unethical. Using public money to subsidize individuals who aren’t disabled is unethical. People should pay for their own stuff. Using public money to subsidize housing and business expansion in Jackson Hole is to contribute to the overdevelopment and overpopulation of a national treasure.