by WyoFile staff

It’s been quite a year for Wyoming. A brutal winter decimated our wildlife, our politics became increasingly polarized and our courts strode into the national spotlight with battles over abortion, corner crossing and transgender rights.

It’s also been quite a year for WyoFile. Our audience swelled by more than 50% and we responded by growing our staff — again. As news deserts multiplied and expanded elsewhere, our journalists crisscrossed Wyoming to deliver stories on matters big and small — from a fatal mystery at Yellowstone to a historic electric rate hike that threatened some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.

We’re gearing up for a busy 2024, but before we get there, we wanted to take a minute to reflect on the year we just experienced. Here are our picks for the best of WyoFile in 2023.

Features

The author’s canoe is beached on the east shore of Shoshone Lake at the outlet in August 2023. (Angus M. Thuermer Jr./WyoFile)

The boys and the lake: How two backcountry experts met death in Yellowstone

By Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

Two years after a tragedy on Shoshone Lake, WyoFile offered a detailed accounting of the search for two lost canoeists, including one whose body was never found.

First ascent, Second Tower, last man

By Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

After a world-famous Teton skyline crumbled, a 94-year-old climber who was part of its history reflected on time and the shared impermanence of mountains and men.

A mom lost her daughter to domestic violence. Now, she’s losing faith in the law.

By Maggie Mullen

Almost 10 years after her daughter’s murder, Debbie Richardson told WyoFile that Wyoming is failing to protect victims amid increasing violence against women.

From decline to boom, a Wyoming community struggles to transition

By Dustin Bleizeffer

Some Kemmerer and Diamondville residents worry the communities are unprepared to take advantage of major energy construction projects, including a plan to build a next-generation nuclear power plant.

Profiles

This is Artemis Langford: UW’s first transgender sorority sister speaks

Artemis Langford poses for a portrait in August 2023. (WyoFile/Niki Chan Wylie)

By Maggie Mullen

After making history as the first openly transgender woman to join a Wyoming sorority, Artemis Langford watched as right-wing media misrepresented her to a national audience. She turned to WyoFile after the media crush to share her story directly for the first time.

A horse-drawn POTUS hopeful is touring Wyoming. And suing Yellowstone along the way.

By Mike Koshmrl

Attorney Walter Clapp decided to run for president in pursuit of a singular solution to the country’s woes: a larger U.S. House. So he spent more than $50,000, some of it borrowed, to buy draft horses and a buggy to share his message. WyoFile went along for the ride.

A roadside breakdown in the Shirley Basin changed his perspective on life

By Dustin Bleizeffer

Douglas Balmain’s explorations in Wyoming’s Shirley Basin taught him about leading a life of purpose.

Investigations

Border killings: How shooters lured historic Colorado wolves to their deaths in Wyoming

By Mike Koshmrl

Hunters took advantage of lax regulations in Wyoming to electronically lure and kill three of six wolves from a pioneering pack less than a half-mile from the border of Colorado, where the same actions would have risked felony charges, steep fines and jail time.

This image is a collage of photos and words from a 2020 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigation of wolves hunted and killed near the Colorado-Wyoming border. (Tennessee Watson/WyoFile)

Wyoming’s jails are among the deadliest in the nation for suicide

By Shane Sanderson

Suicide is by far the leading cause of death in Wyoming’s jails. Although jailers have immense control over the inmates in their care, and although experts say that suicide can be prevented, the problem remains unsolved.

Dying in jail, ‘better than a cold alley.’ Is there another option?

By Tennessee Watson

Detaining people for public intoxication is a tool Torrington police use to keep them safe, but a death in the county jail raises questions about the policy and the lack of alternatives in Wyoming.

Withheld

By Madelyn Beck

Deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl have led to an increase in nonfatal and fatal overdoses in Wyoming. Millions of dollars, meanwhile, are pouring into counties and towns to help confront the crisis. In a four-part series, WyoFile investigated why vital information that could inform how to use those resources doesn’t always make it into the hands of local decision-makers and harm-reduction groups.

Breaking news

Judge dismisses lawsuit against UW sorority, transgender sister

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority on the University of Wyoming campus. (Tennessee Watson/WyoFile)

By Maggie Mullen and Joshua Wolfson

A 72-page complaint against Artemis Langford and Kappa Kappa Gamma failed to adequately state a claim, the court found. The judge also decided it wasn’t his place to tell a private organization how to define a woman.

Wyoming bishop accused of serial sexual abuse dies

By Tennessee Watson and Joshua Wolfson

With Joseph Hart’s passing, accusers grieved the lack of accountability for the former bishop’s abuse, despite church officials substantiating their allegations.

Thousands in Wyoming could soon lose their health insurance

By Madelyn Beck

Between 10,000 and 15,000 people in Wyoming faced losing Medicaid insurance coverage, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, as two federal COVID-19 emergency declarations came to an end.

Casper abortion clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison

By Madelyn Beck

Lorna Green set fire to Wellspring Health Access before it could open and start providing reproductive care, including abortions. But she received the minimum prison sentence after taking a plea deal.

Outdoors

Judge rules in favor of corner-crossing hunters

By Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

Judge Skavdahl dismissed most of the claims made by the owner of the Elk Mountain Ranch, who argued Missouri hunters trespassed when they stepped over a corner of his Carbon County property.

Old Faithful Inn at $424: Who can still afford a Yellowstone road trip?

By Mike Koshmrl

Camping isn’t for everybody, and lodging in the gateway communities and national parks themselves has far outpaced inflation. Visitors and officials weighed in on whether the middle class is being priced out of Yellowstone.

Visitors swarm Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. Much of Wyoming coal country lies on route to the tourism hub. (Neal Herbert/NPS)

Rockfall changes world-famous Teton skyline forever

By Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

A giant rockfall forever changed what’s arguably the world’s most famous natural skyline — the iconic Cathedral Group view of the Grand Teton, Teewinot and Mount Owen.

Natural resources

Misinformation, hysteria dominate response to BLM’s plan for SW Wyoming

By Mike Koshmrl

Politicians labeled a draft environmental plan that would govern more than 3.5 million acres of federal land in southwest Wyoming the worst disaster in U.S. history, while also repeating multiple erroneous claims.

A chunk of Grand Teton Park could go up for auction. Price tag: $62M

By Mike Koshmrl

The state of Wyoming took a key step toward unloading its last remaining 640 acres locked within the borders of Grand Teton National Park. WyoFile followed the proposed sale in the heart of Jackson Hole, which is now on hold.

The fence line separating sagebrush and historic pastureland marks the north end of the state of Wyoming’s school trust parcel in Grand Teton National Park, a tract known as the Kelly Parcel. (Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile)

Scared bears and crowded camps: Weighing outdoor recreation’s impacts

By Katie Klingsporn

Researchers find as more humans play outside, a smaller proportion are engaged in stewardship that can protect the lands from growing impacts.

Wildlife

Fatal winter puts ‘Path of the Pronghorn’ on shaky ground

By Mike Koshmrl

A year that started off especially deadly for the Sublette Herd of Antilocapra americana threatened to drastically reduce the number of antelope using an ancient, celebrated migration.

Bad actor suspected in Yellowstone brook trout discovery

By Mike Koshmrl

Yellowstone National Park seemed to have won the fight against brook trout, at least in the embattled Soda Butte Creek watershed. That was until the nonnative fish reappeared in August.

A male barred owl rests on a limb of a spruce tree near his nest in Grand Teton National Park. The medium-sized species measure about 19 to 22 inches in length with a roughly 42- to 44-inch wingspan. (Thomas Stanton)

A new owl species has bred in Wyoming. Not everyone’s thrilled.

By Katie Klingsporn

It’s too early to tell what the barred owls’ nest in Grand Teton National Park means for other wildlife, but some scientists are concerned about ecosystem ramifications.

Energy

‘Wyoming is watching’ as historic electric rate hike hearing begins this week

By Dustin Bleizeffer

Critics scrutinized Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed 21.6%, $140.2M rate hike as a state panel faced pressure to reduce the request.

Gas, power bill assistance a ‘drop in the bucket’ as utility bills rise

By Dustin Bleizeffer

Social service officials worry that as more residents require assistance to heat and cool homes in the face of rising utility rates, Wyoming won’t be able to help.

Bill Gates addresses a crowd of local leaders May 5, 2023, in Kemmerer. He is joined by Chris Levesque, Tara Neider and Mark Werner of TerraPower. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)

Wyoming nuclear plant on track despite industry setback, developer says

By Dustin Bleizeffer

As similar projects met their demise elsewhere, the backers of TerraPower’s proposed Natrium nuclear power plant — one of the largest industrial projects in Wyoming’s recent history — shared assurances that it’s full steam ahead.

Report: Pace of coal plant retirements likely to increase

By Dustin Bleizeffer

Despite Wyoming elected officials’ best efforts, industry analysts anticipated continued contraction of demand for Powder River Basin coal.

Education

How Lander lost a librarian

By Lia Salvatierra

Nate Shoutis left his dream job due to what he described as a climate of discrimination against LGBTQ+ students and the censorship of educators.

Sheridan teacher revolutionizes school’s approach to reading

By Tennessee Watson

Crystal Lenhart’s passion for literacy closed the gap in reading proficiency at Big Horn Elementary, offering an example to schools around the state.

Literacy coach Crystal Lenhart in her office at Big Horn Elementary, May 2023. (Tennessee Watson/WyoFile)

Tribal school officials, lawmakers sketch out performance gap solutions

By Katie Klingsporn

Districts on the reservation requested support for mental health needs, counselors and substance abuse programs as educators looked to improve graduation rates and test scores.

Health

Delivery Desert

By Katie Klingsporn

There’s a growing scarcity of maternity care in Wyoming. In a five-part series, WyoFile reported on families going to extraordinary lengths to deliver babies, doctors spread thin or on the brink of burnout and hospitals juggling complicated cost formulas as they weighed whether to maintain labor wards. But we also found solutions already underway in Wyoming.

How reviewing deaths can save lives

By Madelyn Beck

Officials started parsing through the lives of those who died from an overdose to determine what Laramie County could do to save others.

Politics

Law marks turning point for LGBTQ rights in Wyoming. How did we get here?

By Maggie Mullen

A new law banning transgender girls from competing in girls’ sporting events broke with the state’s 46-year tradition of defeating bills to restrict LGBTQ+ civil rights.

The Wyoming State Capitol during the 67th Legislature. (Megan Lee Johnson/WyoFile)

Far-right advances motivate ‘pro-Wyoming’ lawmakers to organize

By Mike Koshmrl

Details of the so-called Wyoming Caucus were still scant at the time of this reporting, which found there was a movement afoot to coalesce and support non-Freedom Caucus members of the Wyoming Legislature.

Crossover voting bill goes to governor’s desk

By Maggie Mullen

For lawmakers aspiring to limit so-called crossover voting by restricting how and when Wyoming voters may affiliate with a political party, the ninth time was the charm.

Transparency

Agencies fight release of Wyoming police shooting settlements despite high court ruling

By Tennessee Watson and Sofia Saric, Casper Star-Tribune

WyoFile and the Casper Star-Tribune face ongoing resistance to a Wyoming Supreme Court opinion that grants public access to settlements with government entities.

Voters fill out ballots at the Restoration Church polling center in Casper Nov. 8, 2022. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)

‘Election Integrity and Security’ facts vanish from state website

By Maggie Mullen

Chuck Gray’s predecessor as secretary of state launched a public information campaign following the 2020 election to combat misinformation and boost voter confidence. It’s since gone missing from the web.

Wyoming is killing Colorado’s wolves, again, and the state’s keeping it secret

By Mike Koshmrl

Wyoming officials say they’re muzzled, citing statute that protects the identity of those who legally kill wolves as grounds for not sharing any information with the public — or even officials south of the state line.