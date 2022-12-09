Drawn to the salty flavors of road treatment residue, ungulates in Wyoming are known to lick vehicles in the winter. Photographer Timothy Mayo captured a pair of massive bull moose slurping away at an SUV in Grand Teton National Park last week.

Though exciting to witness, wildlife officials highly discourage the practice, which exposes animals to chemicals and can lead to wildlife losing fear of vehicles.

In Wyoming, bighorn sheep are perhaps best known for treating cars like popsicles. But as this image shows, moose are also attracted to the salty flavors of frosty cars.