Old Glory, big Old Glory, hung above the start and finish of Old Bill’s Fun Run for Charities on Saturday in Jackson.

The annual fun run hosted by the Jackson Hole Community Foundation raises money for Teton County nonprofits, bringing in $19.9 million last year and $228 million since 1997.

The foundation’s event helps coordinate and streamline philanthropic donations in the valley. Donations this year can be made through 5 p.m. today.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS owns the flag that hung across North Willow Street and brings it out for Old Bill’s and other special events. Firefighters use ladder trucks to raise the Stars and Stripes over the road.

The flag is 20 feet by 30 feet and weighs approximately 25 pounds. Custom and practice call for 13 folds to properly story an American flag.

“It takes at least 12 people to fold, but [the] more people the better,” Brian Coe, Battalion Chief at the emergency agency wrote in an email. This year Joe Burke, retired Coastie, and Dave Hill, a West Point graduate, helped with the process.

“We were able to follow their lead and make sure this important task was completed correctly,” Coe said.

