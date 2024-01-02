A law passed in 2023 directs the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to give Wyoming resident shed-hunters a one-week head start over nonresidents beginning in 2024. Photographer Natalie Behring captured the last scramble for antlers before the change took effect.
A giant rockfall forever changed what’s arguably the world’s most famous natural skyline — the iconic Cathedral Group view of the Grand Teton, Teewinot and Mount Owen.
It’s unclear if this high-altitude denizen noticed the disturbance.
At 27, Bear 399 became the oldest monitored grizzly in the history of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to birth a litter of youngsters.
Barred owls taking residence in the Tetons also captured attention. While cute, the non-native bird raised concerns among conservationists.
After making history as the first openly transgender woman to join a Wyoming sorority, Artemis Langford watched right-wing media depict her as a monster. She turned to WyoFile to reflect on her experience.
Wyoming officials postponed the sale of a coveted square-mile property bordering Grand Teton National Park, delaying a public auction that generated widespread publicity and equally widespread outrage.
Wyoming’s passion for public lands also extended to pit toilets.
Gov. Mark Gordon is often at loggerheads with the federal government, especially when it comes to fossil fuel policies. But when EPA administrator Michael Regan visited Wyoming, Gordon found room for agreement: Advancing carbon capture technologies is vital to sustaining reliable energy while combating the climate crisis.
The Bureau of Land Management released its draft environmental impact statement in August for its revised Rock Springs field office Resource Management Plan. The document, 12 years in the making, catalyzed challenging conversations about public land use.
May the seasons that lie ahead bring beauty, joy and adventure.
But stay safe out there.
Manage Cookie Consent
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.