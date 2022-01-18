With State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigning to take a similar position in Virginia, Wyoming must fill the role. Although the superintendent position is one of Wyoming’s five statewide elected offices, Gov. Mark Gordon will appoint her successor until the next election this November.
Since Balow was elected as a Republican, the Wyoming GOP is entitled to select the slate of potential replacements Gordon will choose from. The party’s central committee is gearing up to begin the process with initial interviews this weekend.
What Happens Next: The Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee will meet in Douglas on Saturday to interview candidates for the position. In the past, candidates have had between 3-5 minutes to speak, but the exact rules will be presented, proposed and approved the day of the meeting. The meeting will be open to the public, but only committee members will be allowed to ask questions and comment. If Wyoming residents want to put in their two cents, or pose questions to the candidates, they should contact their county party representatives.
History: A similar process occurred in 2018 when former Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray resigned after facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Former Gov. Matt Mead selected Ed Buchanan to temporarily fill the position. Buchanan later ran a successful campaign and was elected.
Qualifications: There are only three qualifications for the state superintendent of public instruction: he or she must be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the United States and qualified to vote in Wyoming.
Gov’s Choice: The State Central Committee will pick three candidates for Gordon to choose from. The governor will interview those candidates on Feb. 1. According to state law, Gordon has five days after receiving the committee’s candidates to make his choice.
After she failed to condemn Rep. Jeremy Haroldson’s outrageous remarks about teaching slavery, I say good riddance. My concern is that the Wyoming Republican Party in its current incarnation will replace her with someone worse.
Fortunately the GOP are aware that the electorate knows what the left is up to and will not stand for the nonsense that Virginia has put up with. Individual districts make their own policies here. If you choose to live in a “woke” district, so be it. If you are conservative then you will want an “old school” approach. One size does not fit all, and every teacher makes choices. You can have different styles in a school. Parents need to listen to their kids talk and they will know if CRT is in the curriculum. Trust me. You cannot miss the signs. If they babble idiocy like the liars on TV then they are in the wrong class. If the administration won’t move them then they are in the wrong school. If politics enters a classroom the parents need to move their kids. School is meant to teach tools for critical thinking. Period. This is the mindset you need to serve and get elected.
There is no info on how to apply for the position. Who takes the applications? When is the deadline?
To apply you simply need to publicly state something extreme about books in libraries, or take an extreme stand against public health measures including masks, or promote extreme budget cuts that will cripple Wyoming education for years to come. If you do any of these things, the Wyoming GOP will likely contact you and ask you to throw your hat in the ring.
Sorry….not sorry Virginia. Glad to get rid of any leader in education who weaponizes CRT – an area of study at the post graduate college level, not K-12 – to demonize teachers and our education system to fearmonger and get votes. However not a lot of faith in the Wyoming’s Republican party to put forth anyone any better.
I know it’s a stretch, but can we find someone who 1) knows that CRT is a strawman 2) knows that the decisions about child’s health should be made by medical professionals and 3) won’t fan the flames used to burn books ?
Ridiculous process.
Lack of candidate credential requirements a flaw.
Wyoming should do better if it wants the educational system to improve.