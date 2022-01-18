With State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow resigning to take a similar position in Virginia, Wyoming must fill the role. Although the superintendent position is one of Wyoming’s five statewide elected offices, Gov. Mark Gordon will appoint her successor until the next election this November.

Since Balow was elected as a Republican, the Wyoming GOP is entitled to select the slate of potential replacements Gordon will choose from. The party’s central committee is gearing up to begin the process with initial interviews this weekend.

What Happens Next: The Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee will meet in Douglas on Saturday to interview candidates for the position. In the past, candidates have had between 3-5 minutes to speak, but the exact rules will be presented, proposed and approved the day of the meeting. The meeting will be open to the public, but only committee members will be allowed to ask questions and comment. If Wyoming residents want to put in their two cents, or pose questions to the candidates, they should contact their county party representatives.

History: A similar process occurred in 2018 when former Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray resigned after facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Former Gov. Matt Mead selected Ed Buchanan to temporarily fill the position. Buchanan later ran a successful campaign and was elected.

Qualifications: There are only three qualifications for the state superintendent of public instruction: he or she must be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the United States and qualified to vote in Wyoming.

Gov’s Choice: The State Central Committee will pick three candidates for Gordon to choose from. The governor will interview those candidates on Feb. 1. According to state law, Gordon has five days after receiving the committee’s candidates to make his choice.