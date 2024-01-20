Gov. Mark Gordon is appointing Robert Jarosh to the Wyoming Supreme Court, he announced Friday — a decision that will likely affect the state long past the governor’s tenure.

Jarosh is a partner at Cheyenne firm Hirst Applegate, LLP and is a former president of the Wyoming State Bar. He’s been in private practice for the last 20 years and has argued multiple cases before the state’s highest court.

“I am incredibly honored by Governor Gordon’s appointment and the trust in me that it represents,” Jarosh said in a statement. “I also very much appreciate the work of the Judicial Nominating Commission. I look forward to serving the legal profession, the State of Wyoming and the public I am being entrusted to serve.”

While it hasn’t reached the state’s highest court yet, all eyes are on the case in Teton County challenging Wyoming’s two abortion bans. Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens is currently mulling over requests from both parties to rule on their behalf without a trial, after which the case is expected to be appealed.

That case could determine whether abortion should be considered a constitutionally protected health care decision people can choose to get in Wyoming.

Retirement

Jarosh is replacing Justice Keith Kautz, who is required to retire in March because of his age.

To replace him, the Judicial Nominating Commission chose three candidates for Gordon to choose from. The commission includes Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox as chair, three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar — Katherine Strike of Lander, Devon O’Connell of Laramie and Mandy Good of Cheyenne — and three gubernatorial appointees — Paul Scherbel of Afton, former lawmaker Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater and Lisa Anderson of Shell.

Fox only votes in the case of a tie.

The commission chose 6th District Court Judge Stuart S. Healy III (serving the northeast corner of the state), Cheyenne attorney Robert C. Jarosh and former lawmaker Timothy M. Stubson as their candidates in December.

In a statement, Gordon said Justice Kautz leaves “big shoes to fill.”

“Fortunately, I was provided with a very talented group of nominees,” he stated. “Each brings with them unique strengths, and any one of these individuals would have been a strong addition to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Rob brings extensive courtroom experience, clear, articulate writing and a keen respect for the law.”