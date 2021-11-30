A friend of mine says he has no problem with nuclear energy or “experimental” projects, but not when they are combined and linked to Wyoming.
I think it’s a sentiment many share. Residents know the state must find a replacement for fossil fuels to drive its economy, but offering the Equality State as the proving ground for new, “advanced” nuclear technology feels too risky.
Count me as a member of this group. That puts me at odds with advocates for the Natrium nuclear demonstration project — like state executives or Kemmerer officials anxious to save their town, which was chosen for the $4 billion facility. They say Wyoming needs to roll the dice and rake in the riches.
Such unfettered optimism is alluring. It’s easy to admire the vision of TerraPower founder Bill Gates: nuclear power plants replacing coal-fired facilities across the country and thus cutting planet-destroying carbon emissions. I understand why many want to jump on this bandwagon.
I don’t generally view myself as a “not-in-my-backyard” kind of guy. In this instance, though, I think it’s imperative to scrutinize the project at every stage.
There are myriad reasons for this cautious approach. Yet federal and state officials want to remove regulatory barriers and go full-speed ahead.
Safety heads the list. Yes, nuclear energy has been part of the nation’s electrical generation mix for decades, but Gates claims the Natrium sodium-cooled fast reactor, with molten salt-based energy storage, will produce less nuclear waste and be safer than a conventional light-water reactor.
The Union of Concerned Scientists, however, issued a report in March that sharply questions such assertions.
Sodium-cooled fast reactors, the report said, would likely be less “uranium-efficient” and not reduce the amount of waste that requires long-term isolation in a geologic repository. Sodium coolant can burn when exposed to air or water, and the organization said a demonstration project like the one proposed in Kemmerer “could experience uncontrollable power increases that result in rapid core melting.”
Gulp. If that scary scenario doesn’t warrant pumping the brakes in Wyoming, I don’t know what would.
But there are other important safety factors that also deserve attention. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, under pressure to find carbon-free solutions to combat climate change, has been pushing to streamline safety and environmental reviews for advanced nuclear projects. The Wyoming Outdoor Council noted that the NRC is considering using a “generic” environmental impact statement, instead of detailed reviews of specific sites.
“We shouldn’t be cutting corners on health and safety to rush through an untested technology, and Wyoming’s harsh climate and seismic activity underscore the need for site-specific reviews,” WOC warned.
Wyoming officials, led by Gov. Mark Gordon, have enthusiastically endorsed the Natrium project, treating it purely as an economic windfall. But not only is there no guarantee such a boom will happen. In fact, other states’ and nations’ experiences strongly suggest it won’t.
In an open letter to Gates, Arnie Gunderson, a nuclear engineer who has spent 50 years working in the industry, called out the billionaire for leveraging his fortune “to siphon precious taxpayer funds supporting your latest atomic contrivance in Wyoming.”
TerraPower has a huge financial stake in the Kemmerer project, committing a total of $2 billion. It’s money that the corporation won’t recoup unless Natrium proves to be a reliable, safe alternative to fossil fuels that can be efficiently replicated at other facilities.
But without the backing of the federal government, Gates likely wouldn’t be in the game. That’s because nuclear reactors typically run way over budget, if they’re completed at all. The 345-megawatt Natrium project was originally announced as a $1 billion facility, but the price tag has quickly quadrupled.
President Joe Biden’s administration, anxious to meet international goals to halt climate change, is all-in on Natrium. The Department of Energy is matching Gates dollar-for-dollar to develop “new” sodium-cooled reactor technology that has failed since it was first introduced on the U.S. submarine Seawolf in the 1950s.
Other attempts include the privately financed Fermi 1 site near Lake Erie, which was shut down in 1966 after a partial meltdown; and at Clinch River in Tennessee. The latter, a publicly funded project, was plagued by delays and huge cost overruns, and Congress finally shut it down in the mid-1980s due to serious safety concerns.
In his letter to Gates, Gunderson detailed the epic failure of the Monju sodium-cooled fast breeder reactor in Japan. It took a decade to build and was shut down in 1995 after four months due to a sodium leak and fire. Monju wasn’t reopened until 2010, and permanently halted a year later after a refueling accident.
The cost to the Japanese government? More than $11 billion. Meanwhile, after decades of expensive research, France’s nuclear agency has shelved plans to build a prototype sodium-cooled nuclear reactor.
“So now is the time to stop the Natrium marketing hype and free up those precious public funds to pursue low-cost and dependable renewable energy during the time frame necessary to help prevent catastrophic climate crises!” Gunderson concluded.
Many scientists agree. “The recent attention on nuclear energy is fully driven by the declining industry’s desperation for capital and its related lobby depicting it as a solution for climate change,” Jan Haverkamp of Greenpeace told Deutsche Welle, a German news organization. “… It does so too late and at a far too high cost.”
The Kemmerer project at the Naughton coal-fired plant, owned by Rocky Mountain Power, has a timeline that will be difficult to meet unless every phase goes off without a hitch — something that’s nearly unheard of in the nuclear industry. If the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approves permits, construction would begin in 2024, with the reactor in service only four years later.
PacifiCorp, Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company, estimates that it will take about 2,000 workers to build the plant in Kemmerer and 250 to operate it. It presents the ultimate lottery ticket for a small mining community whose future looked mighty bleak when PacifiCorp announced plans to close the coal-fired plant.
So, here’s today’s $4 billion question: What happens to Kemmerer and Wyoming if TerraPower’s critics are right and the plug is ultimately pulled for safety or economic reasons?
Wyoming will survive, but not without cost. It will have lost all the time and energy the state could have devoted to finding long-term solutions to diversify its economy and stop relying on fossil fuels.
And Kemmerer? The town has experienced so much uncertainty in recent years, I hope it would use any reprieve from the nuclear industry to its advantage. State government must step in and require TerraPower to pay enough for mitigation to ensure that Kemmerer won’t be left in the lurch.
If Gates is going to ride into town promising to be its economic savior, Wyoming needs to hold him to it. Don’t make us sic the posse on you, pardner.
How about we build this nuclear plant near wherever Bill Gates or Warren Buffet live. Let them experiment and we can then jump on board. Until Wyoming, The United States and the World learn to conserve electricity and other sources of power we are doomed.
The exact same geniuses who fear Gates’ microchip vaccinations can’t wait to get his high-risk failed nuclear reactor. How many of us remember the great Simpsons episode “Monorail” ? it’s on youtube in case you missed it.
Cost Overruns:
“In the world of civic projects, the first budget is really just a down payment. If people knew the real cost from the start, nothing would ever be approved”
Willie Brown
All for more money flowing into SW Wyoming. All for nuclear power. All for a nuclear waste depository in Wyoming. Yes, hate government waste. But rather here than California, and it has some private matching funds to the tune of 2 billion.
You know the firebrand conservationists (especially in Teton County) will oppose this, they would oppose wind turbines in their backyard, too. Couldn’t care less if it shuts down 20 years from now. It is a test site. Wyoming won’t balance its budget by attracting a million more visitors to Teton County. Nuclear is economic diversification and does less harm than all the tourists do to the ecosystem when nuclear is done right, and there is no reason it can’t be done right. In 20 years, Nuclear Fusion may replace fission, just as natural gas is displacing coal (although still going strong now). Wyoming doesn’t have 20 years to wait for the next big thing. This is it, today.
Thank you for this Take Drake!
Since you mentioned the Fermi I partial core melt of October 5, 1966, I thought your audience would be interested in these two documents with url links. As you’ll see Fermi I is still a problem.
The Fermi 1 Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor had a partial core melt October 5, 1966. Fermi 1 used liquid sodium as coolant, and was shutdown in 1972. Years later, May 20, 2008 the Fermi 1 caught on fire from sodium leaking from piping. Please see the License Event Report
ML081790166
https://adamswebsearch2.nrc.gov/webSearch2/main.jsp?AccessionNumber=ML081790166
Document Title: LER 08-001-00 for Enrico Fermi, Unit 1 re Corrective Action Program.
Document Type: Letter
Licensee Event Report (LER)
Document Date: 06/19/2008
Fermi I – Sodium-Bonded Spent Nuclear Fuel
The Fermi 1 Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor had a partial core melt October 5, 1966. Fermi 1 used liquid sodium as coolant, and was shutdown in 1972.
Sodium-Bonded Spent Nuclear Fuel from Fermi discussed in this document.
An especially dangerous configuration of Spent Nuclear Fuel.
ML21140A434
https://adamswebsearch2.nrc.gov/webSearch2/main.jsp?AccessionNumber=ML21140A434
Document Title: 2021/05/20 Advanced Reactors GEIS Docs – Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Treatment and Management of Sodium-Bonded Spent Nuclear Fuel – Summary. DOE/EIS-0306
Document Type: E-Mail
Document Date: 05/20/2021
Michael J. Keegan
Don’t Waste Michigan
There are proven nuclear technologies out there that would work better, such as the Westinghouse AP-1000 or the SMR which should be used. As a veteran of 37 years in nuclear power I am all for it, but use proven designs
GENERIC EISs PROBABLY WON’T HOLD UP IN FEDERAL COURT. The courts have usually ruled against attempts to circumvent full EIS reviews. The classic example is Trump approving the Keystone XL pipeline without a full review. A full EIS on the natrium project could take 3-7 years – the comments would be really contentious with lots of cause for review by the Federal courts. WYDOT even had to go back and redo their EIS on the Togwotee Pass road construction because it didn’t properly address wetlands and wildlife crossing concerns. EISs have to be done right with full inclusion of everyone including the tribes. The natrium EIS could be a real challenge.
Caution is wise, but like conservative philosophies, its inherent weakness is missed opportunities. That being said, apparently smaller plants with newer technology are designed to greatly lessen the impact if an accident happens, so it seems like the race is on and the risk is worth taking IF certain precautions are followed. Your article mentioned that France had put a stop on it, but the most recent article I found is that they are set to go forward with these smaller nuclear facilities. https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211013-france-unveils-nuclear-power-overhaul-with-eye-on-china
Kerry’s right about extreme cost over runs on many nuclear projects. Remember WHOOPS in Washington State where the investors lost their bond money due to cost over runs and then the project was cancelled. And then there was a large project on Long Island which was way over budget and had to be shut down after almost $10 billion was spent. The large engineering firms and contractors and unions know how to run the price up with “change orders”, price escalations from CPI indexes, overtime, additional work, penalty clauses, etc. Oh, and then there are the inevitable lawsuits claiming interference with business practices – these can really be costly. Its possible to control costs on these large projects but very few project managers are skilled enough and experienced enough to pull it off and greed usually wins out.
What other choice does Wyoming have , Kerry? .There are no other revenue -saving projects on the horizon except wind which, it seems, is blowing in the wind.. God forbid an income tax ! Education may be (temporarily) saved by the (temporary )stimulus from a ( possibly temporary) government few in Wyoming voted for part of will get diverted to a “savings account” which is not how prosperous states run their business . Unless I’ve missed something, there is no other major industry idea– except turning coal into something else– on the horizon. Why not think of nuclear power as financial chemotherapy– it may save your life but if it doesn’t you will die.
Nuclear power is a great opportunity with great risk. As to “not in my backyard”, whose backyard would you propose? Without an answer, there is no possibility of any kind of technological advance. I would like to see an independent commission to oversee the project. It must include engineers, scientists, and economists, and industry experts. It must be independent of political parties and financial interests. This commission would be tasked with ensuring transparency in safety and costs.