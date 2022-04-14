It’s hard to believe a candidate for U.S. Congress could send a mass mail solicitation at the close of March of 2022 and not address Ukraine.

Opinion

But, the Hageman For Wyoming campaign managed to send a mailer that highlighted the former president and did not mention Ukraine. Why? How could a potential U.S. representative not mention a ground war raging in Europe beyond a throw-away line about someone else’s “never-ending wars”?

Perhaps it’s because either she is unaware of the war, or she doesn’t care. If she is unaware there is no help for her. Ignorance leads to complicity, pure and simple. If she doesn’t care it’s even worse.

But her campaign come-on left no doubt that Harriet Hageman is fully aware of how important the former president is to her political persona. She mentions him several times.

And what of the former president? It doesn’t take much imagination to see the Putin worship he still exhibits.

So what to make of Hageman’s Ukrainian disconnect in the context of her benefactor’s Putin praise?

We are left to make our own assumptions. A vote for Hageman is a vote for Donald Trump and a vote for Trump is a vote for Vladimir Putin. Gross. If Hageman wants to be a leader, she needs to act like one. I won’t be holding my breath.

Today’s Republican Party — a party I’ve been involved with most of my adult life — is less tolerant of views that don’t fall exactly within a narrow platform. The Wyoming Republican Party has a long-term goal of using punitive measures to lessen the impact of thoughtful, well rounded dissent. This falls right in line with Trump’s obsession with loyalty and the subsequent party position that any criticism of the former president is heresy.

Hageman falls right into the leadership gap exhibited by Trump’s usual disregard for the international order, and the GOP’s now standard, “it’s-Biden-weakness” response.

I submit that a robot could blindly adhere to a central committee’s platform and plank. But, that’s the type of politician that Hageman represents — a blind adherent to party demands.

Trump’s isolationist foreign policy inclinations, and the prevalence of Putin sympathizers among his base and inner circles, make the horrors of Ukraine politically thorny for Republicans. Time will eventually sort this out. Modern war has a way of seeking out those who hide from responsibility. But in the meantime the destruction of Ukraine continues. True, presidents of both parties made plenty of mistakes on the way to today, but calling President Joe Biden weak while buying and shipping weapons not only delays the inevitable, it also helps Putin stir domestic strife.

Our ranch had a tractor burn down several years ago. The volunteer fire department came and put out the blaze. It was a total loss. Importantly though, what the volunteers didn’t do was show up and give me another bucket. They carried the water themselves, had hoses and pumps and prevented the burning tractor from taking down the adjacent building.

It’s time to drop the politics and get behind Ukraine and the American president, even if you didn’t vote for him.