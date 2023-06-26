ROCK SPRINGS—Jim Magagna summed up one difficulty of wild horse management in two words:
Always litigation.
“This current litigation is a threat to the program,” charged Magagna, a longtime lobbyist for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. He was testifying before the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee at its June 14 meeting at Western Wyoming Community College.
Magagna was referring to lawsuits and a congressional effort that seek to prohibit the use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses. Feral equine populations are well above the federal government’s objective both nationally and in Wyoming, and aerially assisted roundups are a key tool in managers’ efforts to trim the herds.
Earlier in the same meeting, Kris Kirby, the associate state director for the Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Office, addressed another mustang-related lawsuit. Her agency recently released a decision to strive for zero wild horses in some portions of southwestern Wyoming. A coalition of wild horse advocates that includes the American Wild Horse Campaign, Animal Welfare Institute, Western Watersheds Project and private citizens promptly sued, asking a judge to throw out the agency’s plan.
“There is no connection at all between the appropriate management level that has been set for wild horses in the Red Desert and land health,” Western Watersheds Project Director Erik Molvar told WyoFile. “It’s been set for the convenience of the livestock industry. They have a vested interest in getting rid of anything that competes with cattle on public lands. Around Laramie the livestock industry has been trying to get rid of elk. It’s the same thing.”
Two representatives of the Rock Springs Grazing Association also testified at the interim committee meeting, outlining the association’s decades-long legal fight with the BLM over feral horse numbers. More than four decades ago, the U.S. District Court ordered BLM to remove all wild horses that exceeded an agreed-upon 500-animal cap from the checkerboard — a 40-mile-wide belt of land stretching across southern Wyoming in which square-mile blocks of BLM land are interspersed with blocks of state and private land in a checkerboard pattern — within two years.
Don Schramm, the association’s land operations manager, told lawmakers it’s well known that the BLM and local ranchers in Rock Springs disagree about how many mustangs are truly out on the range. His organization would like to see a broader effort to deal with the issue, he said.
“The legislatures of Wyoming and surrounding states should establish a team effort to … mitigate the overpopulation of wild horses on state, private and public land,” Schramm said.
The population of wild horses across Wyoming, he said, is around 7,000. Kirby earlier provided an even higher figure. The BLM, she said, estimates there are 8,181 wild horses on the range in Wyoming, which is “significantly higher” than the upper “appropriate management level” of 3,725 horses for the state’s 16 herd management units. Although winter just decimated native pronghorn and mule deer in the corner of the state where most of its wild horses dwell, the long-lasting, inverted snowpack did not have the same effect on the bigger-bodied hooved newcomers.
“We are not seeing the same level of [wild horse] mortality that a lot of the ungulates in the state experienced,” said Kirby, who described her assessment as “anecdotal.”
Meanwhile, plans are in place to forcefully lower mustang numbers in a way that nature did not. Two Wyoming horse gathers planned for October 2023 are the second and third highest-priority horse roundups in the nation, Kirby said, though funding for neither has been secured. One would occur near Lander and one in the McCullough Peaks area. If they do go forward, the BLM estimates that 2,600 horses — some 32% of the population — could be removed from Wyoming.
Those plans come on the heels of a 2021 wild horse roundup that successfully wrangled 4,200 southwestern Wyoming mustangs and permanently removed 3,500 of them from the landscape.
While some of those animals are adopted through programs like the Wyoming Honor Farm, many others live out their days eating government-funded feed on private pastureland. The fate of thousands of feral horses removed from western landscapes has been the topic of a long-running debate, and it too came up at the Rock Springs meeting.
Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis), who advocated for wild horse slaughter facilities last legislative session, pressed the BLM officials to clarify their horse disposal solutions.
“Do you folks really think this adopt-a-horse program is the answer?” Winter asked. “Where are we at on it today as far as demand and ability to send them in that direction?”
The adopt-a-horse program, Kirby responded, is “very successful.” So far this year, she said, the Wheatland off-range corral has found homes for 500 horses, more than half of the facility’s 930-horse goal.
“We’re really finding a lot of success through the online corral,” Kirby said.
Howdy. I used to live in Cheyenne, so I have been following the Wild Horse situation for a long time. I now live in the Phoenix area, and we also have challenges managing the wild herds. Federal agencies and local volunteer groups have been fairly successful managing the Salt River herd. Might want to look at their methods to see if any of that could help in Wyoming.
One time wild horses were rounded up. Went to slaughter houses to be processed and meat sold. People consume horse meat in other countries Lot went over seas to France to Mexico. That was stopped and look now at problem we have. Simple solution would be restart that program. Don’t waste food.
My dogs used to enjoy Ken-L-Ration; I wish it was back on the market.
McFilly or filet o black beauty
ITS A HORSES DREAM COME TRUE TO BE OUTPLACED ON PRIVATE PROPERTY IN THE MIDWEST: Imagine running free for the rest of your life with hundreds of other horses in large pastures with abundant grass!! No more high desert cold, wind blown winters with minimum forage – and the wind is unbelievable in southern Wyoming – gimme the plains every time. All paid for by the taxpayers who adore wild horses – the public has no qualms about supporting the outplaced wild horses. There are thousands of homeless people in the US that would love to receive the love and care these horses receive. Heaven on earth for the horses – it don’t get any better than this for horses!!! Getting rounded up can be a real blessing for many of the horses if they get a forever home on the plains.
The forage on the high desert is extremely limited and it must be shared between the wild horses, cattle, sheep, deer, antelope, elk and desert sheep. Leaving forage for Wyoming’s migrating antelope, deer and elk is an absolute must – excess populations of wild horses remove forage all the critters need – and the wild horse herds increase by an estimated 20-25% year over year without harvesting which antelope, deer and elk are subject to.
The “M” in BLM stands for MANAGEMENT – and that is exactly what the BLM in Wyoming is trying to do – manage the high desert for all of the critters – and rounding up and outplacing wild horses to their forever home is a key part of the BLM’s program. Don’t feel sorry for the outplaced horses, most are headed for their horse heaven on earth courtesy of the US taxpayers.
‘All correct assessments! Re-stating the factoid in the last line of your second paragraph, mustangs are able to double their population every four years!!! When I left the Colorado BLM State Office in 2018, there were approximately 27,000 mustangs on Public Lands and 60,000 in holding facilities. At that time, it cost approximately $48,000.00 to care for each animal across its lifetime.
The feral horse extremists seem to be just like the wolf, bear, and lion extremists – they have no answers for anything. They just litigate every action that attempts to alleviate the problem (too many horses). I don’t understand how they expect everyone to give up on the habitat and other species just because they don’t like the idea of horses being killed. Horses have no natural predators and have no use to anyone else. Extremely frustrating.
There are some misleading remarks in this article. Horse advocates have been on the ground in Wyoming cataloging winter kill whereas the BLM has yet to step foot out there to catalog the death. Some areas faired better than others, but it’s misleading to say wild horses were not affected. I’ve seen the photos to prove otherwise!
what will happen to wild horse highway ?
highway between graybull & cody in big horn county.
maybe re-name wild horse highway to antelope highway ?
dosen’t have the same effect !