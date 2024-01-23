House Bill 50, Wyoming’s proposed “What Is a Woman Act,” has one purpose: to find out just how far far-right lawmakers can press the attack against transgender people. Is the electorate willing to let extremists legislate them out of existence?

Opinion

The bill deserves to die a quick death. HB 50 doesn’t solve any problems, it will waste valuable time during the short budget session starting Feb. 12, and if passed might cause the state to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.

Sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Ward (R-Casper), the act defines females and males under Wyoming law based on the “biological sex” identified on a person’s birth certificate, and prevents transgender people from being legally recognized as any other gender.

Ward, a freshman lawmaker, calls herself “a political refugee from fascist Illinois.” She spent her first year in the Wyoming Legislature trying to lock up librarians for stocking LGBTQ-themed books, taking away women’s reproductive rights and outlawing COVID-19 masks and vaccine mandates. Headed into year two, she’s teeing up more of the same.

Ward wants us to believe her latest bill is necessary to “reinforce the norm that biological sex is a reality [and] it protects women from being forced to share their private spaces with men.” She dismisses opponents’ charges that it marginalizes transgender people, claiming “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Nearly a decade ago, the Wyoming House hotly debated which bathrooms transgender people could use. Now Ward’s bill — modeled after the nation’s first “What Is a Woman” law passed in Kansas last year — once again tries to insert government into the most private of spaces, and to legalize even more disturbing forms of gender discrimination.

House Bill 50 states that “female” means a person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova, while a “male” has a biological system that fertilizes the ova of a female.

Anyone who is born with a medically recognized condition of “disorder or difference in sex development” would be provided legal protections and accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, this does not extend to athletics, prisons, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms and any other areas where the government must protect the safety or privacy of cisgender people.

It’s a pretty neat trick, isn’t it? The passage of HB 50 would allow discrimination against transgender people under the guise of protecting them as “disabled.”

The ACLU of Wyoming strongly opposes the measure. “It’s trying to answer a question that is contextualized by far more than the biological gender norms that this bill is wanting to codify,” the ACLU explained on its website. “This bill establishes a definition of a man or woman that completely cuts transgender people out of the picture and attempts to place outdated gender assumptions as a rule of law.”

Ward and 15 Wyoming Freedom Caucus co-sponsors maintain they want to preserve citizens’ freedom, which is the antithesis of a bill that will prevent transgender people from authentically living their lives freely.

“The biological science of womanhood is a miracle,” Ward wrote in a Wyoming Tribune Eagle op-ed. “And it’s under attack. [This bill] simply defines ‘male’ and ‘female’ as society and science has understood those terms forever — until about five minutes ago.”

No, in its simplicity, HB 50 ignores many facts about chromosomal variations, such as intersex people, or people with diverse gender identities, such as transgender or nonbinary, and goes against scientific and social theories on biology. It blatantly skews the meaning of gender and sex and ignores history. Records of transgender and non-binary communities go back to at least 5000 B.C.

The World Health Organization notes biological sex, or sex assigned at birth, is based on physical characteristics a person is born with, such as chromosomes, reproductive organs and hormones. While infants are determined to be male, female or intersex, the label may not perfectly sum up all of one’s biology.

Gender, according to WHO, refers to socially determined roles for men and women and the relationships of and between groups of men and women. Because gender is a product of society, it can vary over different time periods and places.

Gender identity is a person’s internal sense or idea of their gender, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. Gender expression is how a person presents themselves in terms of behavior and outward appearance, such as hair, outfits, pronouns and name use.

The question Wyoming voters should be asking is why do our lawmakers feel this is an issue of such paramount importance it must be codified in state statutes?

The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law estimates Wyoming’s population of transgender youth ages 13-17 is 200, or .56%. For adults, it’s 300, or .48%.

The transgender issue that made far-right lawmakers apoplectic the past two sessions was trans girls competing in sports. The Legislature passed a ban on trans female athletes in 2023, though Gov. Mark Gordon noted the “overly draconian” bill would only affect four K-12 trans athletes in Wyoming. It’s such a hot-button political issue, he let it become law without his signature.

One hopeful sign HB 50 may not be destined for endless debate and fumbled by Gordon is that the legislator who foisted the unnecessary trans athlete ban on Wyoming opposes it.

Sen. Wendy Schuler (R-Evanston) told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle residents already have a good understanding of gender, and now isn’t the time to worry about social issues.

“I don’t think we need legislation for this,” Schuler said. “There’s so many other things that are just really, really important.”

But apparently, Schuler doesn’t feel the same way about House Bill 63 – Sex and gender changes for children-prohibited. The senator is co-sponsoring that anti-trans bill.

Schuler also said lawmakers must address skyrocketing property taxes, and that’s true. Fully funding the state Department of Health since federal COVID-19 relief funds have expired, and providing sufficient money to meet Wyoming’s constitutional mandate to offer a quality, equitable public education to all students should also be top priority.

Budget session rules require all bills to obtain a two-thirds majority to even be introduced. Hopefully, neither measure will clear that high bar.

Wyoming legislators should look at Montana’s experience passing anti-trans bills. In addition to being sued by the ACLU of Montana and two other groups, a fiscal analysis by nonpartisan legislative budget staff shows Montana could put $7.5 billion in federal special revenue at risk if the state is out of compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws and legal guidance.

Wyoming’s HB 50’s fiscal note says the Department of Family Services and Department of Workforce Services indicate the fiscal impact is “indeterminable.” The state is responsible for finding out before this bill moves even an inch forward.

In her op-ed, Ward admitted the bill could jeopardize federal funds, but she doesn’t care. “When we have a federal government who, like an abusive spouse, demands that states abandon her authority in exchange for millions of dollars, we cannot allow ourselves to be radicalized by dependence on those funds that require us to allow men in elementary school girls’ bathrooms,” she wrote.

Really? Supporters of the Kansas bill couldn’t point to any evidence that transgender women are a danger to girls in restrooms or other public spaces. Unless Ward can prove it’s happening in Wyoming, let’s stop the scare tactics about imaginary predators in every stall and return to reality.

Marcie Kindred of Cheyenne, a Wyoming Alliance for Freedom founding board member, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that HB 50 would “lessen the rights and bodily autonomy of very real people — and that’s transgender students. It’s not protecting anyone.”

I realize the bill is red meat for the radical right. Traditional Republicans need to step up and kill it.