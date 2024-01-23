House Bill 50, Wyoming’s proposed “What Is a Woman Act,” has one purpose: to find out just how far far-right lawmakers can press the attack against transgender people. Is the electorate willing to let extremists legislate them out of existence?
The bill deserves to die a quick death. HB 50 doesn’t solve any problems, it will waste valuable time during the short budget session starting Feb. 12, and if passed might cause the state to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Ward (R-Casper), the act defines females and males under Wyoming law based on the “biological sex” identified on a person’s birth certificate, and prevents transgender people from being legally recognized as any other gender.
Ward, a freshman lawmaker, calls herself “a political refugee from fascist Illinois.” She spent her first year in the Wyoming Legislature trying to lock up librarians for stocking LGBTQ-themed books, taking away women’s reproductive rights and outlawing COVID-19 masks and vaccine mandates. Headed into year two, she’s teeing up more of the same.
Ward wants us to believe her latest bill is necessary to “reinforce the norm that biological sex is a reality [and] it protects women from being forced to share their private spaces with men.” She dismisses opponents’ charges that it marginalizes transgender people, claiming “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Nearly a decade ago, the Wyoming House hotly debated which bathrooms transgender people could use. Now Ward’s bill — modeled after the nation’s first “What Is a Woman” law passed in Kansas last year — once again tries to insert government into the most private of spaces, and to legalize even more disturbing forms of gender discrimination.
House Bill 50 states that “female” means a person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova, while a “male” has a biological system that fertilizes the ova of a female.
Anyone who is born with a medically recognized condition of “disorder or difference in sex development” would be provided legal protections and accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, this does not extend to athletics, prisons, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms and any other areas where the government must protect the safety or privacy of cisgender people.
It’s a pretty neat trick, isn’t it? The passage of HB 50 would allow discrimination against transgender people under the guise of protecting them as “disabled.”
The ACLU of Wyoming strongly opposes the measure. “It’s trying to answer a question that is contextualized by far more than the biological gender norms that this bill is wanting to codify,” the ACLU explained on its website. “This bill establishes a definition of a man or woman that completely cuts transgender people out of the picture and attempts to place outdated gender assumptions as a rule of law.”
Ward and 15 Wyoming Freedom Caucus co-sponsors maintain they want to preserve citizens’ freedom, which is the antithesis of a bill that will prevent transgender people from authentically living their lives freely.
“The biological science of womanhood is a miracle,” Ward wrote in a Wyoming Tribune Eagle op-ed. “And it’s under attack. [This bill] simply defines ‘male’ and ‘female’ as society and science has understood those terms forever — until about five minutes ago.”
No, in its simplicity, HB 50 ignores many facts about chromosomal variations, such as intersex people, or people with diverse gender identities, such as transgender or nonbinary, and goes against scientific and social theories on biology. It blatantly skews the meaning of gender and sex and ignores history. Records of transgender and non-binary communities go back to at least 5000 B.C.
The World Health Organization notes biological sex, or sex assigned at birth, is based on physical characteristics a person is born with, such as chromosomes, reproductive organs and hormones. While infants are determined to be male, female or intersex, the label may not perfectly sum up all of one’s biology.
Gender, according to WHO, refers to socially determined roles for men and women and the relationships of and between groups of men and women. Because gender is a product of society, it can vary over different time periods and places.
Gender identity is a person’s internal sense or idea of their gender, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. Gender expression is how a person presents themselves in terms of behavior and outward appearance, such as hair, outfits, pronouns and name use.
The question Wyoming voters should be asking is why do our lawmakers feel this is an issue of such paramount importance it must be codified in state statutes?
The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law estimates Wyoming’s population of transgender youth ages 13-17 is 200, or .56%. For adults, it’s 300, or .48%.
The transgender issue that made far-right lawmakers apoplectic the past two sessions was trans girls competing in sports. The Legislature passed a ban on trans female athletes in 2023, though Gov. Mark Gordon noted the “overly draconian” bill would only affect four K-12 trans athletes in Wyoming. It’s such a hot-button political issue, he let it become law without his signature.
One hopeful sign HB 50 may not be destined for endless debate and fumbled by Gordon is that the legislator who foisted the unnecessary trans athlete ban on Wyoming opposes it.
Sen. Wendy Schuler (R-Evanston) told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle residents already have a good understanding of gender, and now isn’t the time to worry about social issues.
“I don’t think we need legislation for this,” Schuler said. “There’s so many other things that are just really, really important.”
But apparently, Schuler doesn’t feel the same way about House Bill 63 – Sex and gender changes for children-prohibited. The senator is co-sponsoring that anti-trans bill.
Schuler also said lawmakers must address skyrocketing property taxes, and that’s true. Fully funding the state Department of Health since federal COVID-19 relief funds have expired, and providing sufficient money to meet Wyoming’s constitutional mandate to offer a quality, equitable public education to all students should also be top priority.
Budget session rules require all bills to obtain a two-thirds majority to even be introduced. Hopefully, neither measure will clear that high bar.
Wyoming legislators should look at Montana’s experience passing anti-trans bills. In addition to being sued by the ACLU of Montana and two other groups, a fiscal analysis by nonpartisan legislative budget staff shows Montana could put $7.5 billion in federal special revenue at risk if the state is out of compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws and legal guidance.
Wyoming’s HB 50’s fiscal note says the Department of Family Services and Department of Workforce Services indicate the fiscal impact is “indeterminable.” The state is responsible for finding out before this bill moves even an inch forward.
In her op-ed, Ward admitted the bill could jeopardize federal funds, but she doesn’t care. “When we have a federal government who, like an abusive spouse, demands that states abandon her authority in exchange for millions of dollars, we cannot allow ourselves to be radicalized by dependence on those funds that require us to allow men in elementary school girls’ bathrooms,” she wrote.
Really? Supporters of the Kansas bill couldn’t point to any evidence that transgender women are a danger to girls in restrooms or other public spaces. Unless Ward can prove it’s happening in Wyoming, let’s stop the scare tactics about imaginary predators in every stall and return to reality.
Marcie Kindred of Cheyenne, a Wyoming Alliance for Freedom founding board member, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that HB 50 would “lessen the rights and bodily autonomy of very real people — and that’s transgender students. It’s not protecting anyone.”
I realize the bill is red meat for the radical right. Traditional Republicans need to step up and kill it.
Fear sometimes leads to hate. Drake is asking all of us to stop being afraid. Transgender people do NOT hurt anyone at all. This campaign against transgender people is intended to put haters and people that stoke those fears in power. THAT leads to the Wyoming legislature officially rejecting Federal food aid AND rewarding rich ranchers and oil people that do not even know any poor people or regard folks down on their luck as deserving less than they could get at very little cost to Wyoming taxpayers. Electing haters leads to all of us being oppressed by people claiming to “represent us voters,” but actually representing their contributors, who want the legislature help those out of staters to make a profit off the rest of us.
Excellent article, Drake.
In a state that typically wants less government and more individual freedoms, I shake my head in bewilderment about such bills. I don’t know why we want the government in our bedrooms, looking in our pants, or interfering in women’s healthcare. Or libraries, for that matter. And who uses what bathroom. Hey, I have an idea….how about just bathrooms, like the family ones many places have established. One room – go in and lock the door. No one else in there so no worries what’s in your pants. But someone always thinks they know best for the rest of us. Surely there are bigger issues? Taxes? Schools? infrastructure? Affordable housing? Energy prices? Living wages?
This is Ethan from Wyoming. The first mistake made in the article above is talking about theories and then running with that theory as if it were fact. The difference between people who know whether they are a man or a woman and all the remaining people is that they want to run with their own theories regardless of any facts or wisdom behind their thoughts (referring to the people who don’t know). Any theory, if it is not based upon concrete unchangeable facts that have endured the rest of time, is just a wish that it was so. Any fact, if it cannot stand the rest of time, is not a fact and only a theory. An example: the Wyoming legislature made a law years ago saying it was a criminal act to cross another’s property without the property owners permission. Even they ignored the existing fact in federal law that says clearly that one can cross another’s property to get to public land beyond without the owners permission. In the same token, the existing laws of the universe exist so we as people have a concrete guide to look to for reference. It is science and theory that has tried to change and destroy those obvious guides on the guise that no one can know any absolute truths, so their science is the best you can get. Wake up people. Science even tells us that biological males have a clear physical advantage over biological females in sports; yet the people with a clear agenda other than that which is already recognized don’t care about that obvious fact. It is also a fact of the rules of the universe that if man and women quit producing offspring that the human population will cease to exist, but those with another agenda push abortion and the end of producing offspring if it does not fit their agenda. Wake up. The real battle is clearly before your eyes, and it is this: to not bow down to the next theory blowing in the wind , or should l say, the words of people that do not wish to accept the already existing facts and laws. Do stand up and fight for just causes, and do stand against just theories.
The female body in The Handmaid’s Tale is considered national property. There are seven categories of women dressed in different
colors: Wives dressed in blue, bitter and barren, wanting nothing more than to produce progeny for their powerful husbands. Aunts dressed in khaki with electronic cattle prods on their belts, who train the Handmaids on how to be proper women. The Handmaids in red, whose wombs are treated as governmental property. The Marthas in dull green, whose job it is to clean up and cook for the powerful. The Econowives in striped dresses, who strive to become Wives. The Widows dressed in black. But let’s not forget the Unwomen, who are to be starved to death and sacrificed as the scapegoat for all. Is this what the Freedom Caucus aims for to become a dystopian society of strictly enforced gender, social, religious and socio-economic roles? I wonder, Representative Ward, what color would you wear?
Ward brought her fascism to Wyoming. In fact, that’s only one out of several out of state kooks that have moved here and brought their nonsense with them. Right wing extremism is part of Wyoming. Let’s get rid of them.
There are as many intersex people as there are red-headed people. Can republicans chew on that fact for a while?