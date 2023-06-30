Wyomingites held Pride celebrations all around the state this month — from Cheyenne to Thermopolis, Gillette to Rock Springs. The gatherings were teeming with colorful flags and signs affirming support for LGBTQ residents.
A long-standing annual celebration, Pride month felt particularly meaningful for many this year amid increasing threats and discrimination. Demonstrators aligned with the white supremacist group Patriot Front showed up briefly to protest the Wind River Pride event in Lander. And earlier this year state lawmakers passed the state’s first anti-LGBTQ legislation in decades.
“But Pride isn’t just for June,” Wind River Pride posted on Instagram. “Keep being you. Always. We stand with you. We celebrate you.”
