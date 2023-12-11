On July 27, 2022, only seven months after her appointment to the district court bench in Teton County, Judge Melissa Owens blocked Wyoming’s abortion ban hours after it went into effect.

Until that time, she had worked in relative obscurity — at least outside of legal circles — as a defense attorney, prosecutor, private practice lawyer and municipal judge. Suddenly, she found herself overseeing what has since become a 17-month legal battle over the future of abortion rights in Wyoming, including a first-of-its-kind attempt to ban medication abortions.

Twice state lawmakers have attempted to ban nearly all abortions in Wyoming. And in both instances, Owens halted their implementation while weighing their constitutionality.

The latest iteration of the lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s abortion bans is still playing out, with a major hearing set for Thursday in Jackson.

While far right lawmakers have labeled her a judicial activist, those who know her say she’s well suited to oversee the most controversial court case in Wyoming since a judge in 2014 legalized same-sex marriage. Friends and colleagues describe her as an intelligent, generous person with a great sense of humor who will follow the law.

“I don’t like partisan politics. I don’t like personal politics,” said Jackson Town Councilman Jim Rooks. “So it should be no surprise that I’m a huge fan of Judge Owens. And not because of my personal feelings about some of the issues that she’s had to weigh in on, but just because of the manner in which I’ve seen her perform.”

Wyoming raised

Owens spent her teen years in Jackson, one of seven kids raised by Brenda and Richard Mulligan. Much of the family moved there from New Brunswick, New Jersey, where her dad worked as an attorney and served as mayor.

Rooks met Owens growing up in Jackson, though she was a bit older than him.

“She’s just extraordinary,” he said. “She’s funny. She has an incredible sense of humor, really colorful personality. Sneaky smart … She’s such a people person, her sense of humor, and I think it’s easy for some folks to miss how incredibly intelligent she is.”

Owens, whose assistant said she was unable to comment for this story, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Rollins College in Florida followed by a law degree at the University of Wyoming in 1998.

Casper attorney Pam Brondos remembers meeting Owens their freshman year of law school. They’ve been friends for nearly 30 years since.

“I think of fun and smiles and good times with Melissa,” she said, recalling Owens’ good-faith teasing.

Owens somehow balanced a personal life with her education, Brondos recalled.

“I always admired that, that she was always able to kind of keep a little bit of reality when we were in law school,” she said.

Owens is tough and independent, Brondos added. At the same time, she said, Owens is very active in her family’s life and will drop everything to help a friend.

“She’s probably one of the most generous people I’ve ever met,” Brondos said. “We lost a really good friend, a law school classmate a couple years ago, Angela Dougherty. And Melissa was right there, getting a hold of all our close friends and classmates and just kind of being that glue that held us together through that grief.”

Owens once wrote for Wyoming Lawyer that she believed in helping other lawyers “at any time, whether it’s talking through a case or sharing my forms. I believe we should all help each other to be the best we can be, especially in this great state.”

“My father told me if I wanted to practice in Wyoming, I should attend U.W. Law School because I would have friends and colleagues all over the state,” she added. “And he was right!”

After law school, Owens worked as a deputy public defender in Dallas while her husband went to graduate school there.

She recalled one funny instance working there. Owens wrote that she had told a client to dress for trial like she would for church.

“So she showed up in a canary yellow sweat suit, and even worse, it was fashioned out of material that made scratching and swishing noises with every step she took.”

Then, it was back to Jackson to work as a deputy prosecuting attorney with the Teton County Attorney’s Office and later in private practice.

“I started my own private practice because my family is my priority,” she wrote in a blog post when she was still in that practice. “I have a wonderful balance and I hope that I inspire other attorneys to do the same.”

At that time, she was also a district court commissioner, circuit court magistrate, substance abuse treatment court magistrate, a fee dispute arbitrator for the Wyoming Bar and served on the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee for the bar.

Then in 2014, she started working as a part-time municipal court judge in Jackson.

“I appointed Melissa because I trusted her judgment,” said former Jackson Mayor Mark Barron. “I found her thoughtful and deliberative. She seemed to be motivated by law, not politics and personalities. And she did a great job for the town.”

As a municipal judge, Owens also earned the friendship of Chief Municipal Court Clerk Jessica Chitwood, who’d started work there the same year.

“On top of everything else she was doing, anytime anybody asks her for help or to mentor or if an intern is looking for something, you know, she’s always ‘yes, absolutely, come in,’” Chitwood said. “She’s lovely.”

Chitwood recalls how Owens would ask about her and her family and make sure folks took a break if they had a long, hard day.

Chitwood misses Owens in the office, she said, but is glad she got the promotion to district court. Now, Chitwood said, she sometimes sees Owens in their shared parking lot and gives her a hug, weighted with concerns.

“I do worry for her and her safety,” she said. “And I really hope that everybody else sees her as she’s doing her job. She is doing it to the best of her skills and judgment and reason.”

The Teton County Courthouse. (Angus M. Thuermer, Jr./WyoFile)

Judging Jackson

While still practicing as an attorney, Owens volunteered for the student civics education program We The People, which Jackson Councilman Rooks ran at the time.

Of all the people on Teton County’s bar association roster — of which Rooks recalled a few hundred — he said Owens was the most generous with her time.

“She was just amazing. She’d come in whenever I’d asked her, as many times as she could,” he said. “She was so down to earth and would just talk to them on their level, and give examples from her life and get them to connect it to their lives, and just never took herself too serious[ly] and got them laughing. And they loved her.”

Rooks is now a local politician, but at the time he ran the civics program, he was a teacher.

While Rooks knew Owens growing up, they’re much closer now. She still likes being involved in her kids’ lives and outdoor sports, he said.

“Little known fact: She’s a badass water skier,” he said. “Her whole family is.”

In December 2021, Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Owens to the district court bench, stating “Melissa’s breadth of experience made her uniquely suited for the job.” He later told the Jackson Hole News & Guide “Judge Owens is going to be phenomenal.”

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Teton County with the same sense of ethics, temperament and wisdom that Judge Timothy Day has demonstrated in this position,” Owens said in her own statement at the time.

Some perceive a bias in having a judge in Jackson — a blue dot in Wyoming’s red landscape — oversee this contentious abortion suit. (At the time the suit was filed, Jackson was home to Wyoming’s only clinic offering abortions.)

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus has called Owens a “judicial activist,” citing the temporary restraining order she once placed on the state’s near-total abortion ban. Owens has ruled in favor of the bans’ challengers more often than not, most recently allowing their use of expert witnesses and testimony.

In explaining her rulings to stall both abortion bans, Owens cited the likelihood of the case against the bans ultimately succeeding. She then referenced the amendment to the Wyoming’s Constitution that grants residents a right to make their own health care decisions, subject to “reasonable and necessary” legislative restrictions. The state’s legal counsel disagrees that the bans violate that section of the constitution.

Mention the accusations of judicial bias to Rooks and he’s quick to defend his home town and many of the people who live there, including Owens. As for himself, Rooks said he’s a “fierce independent” whose family includes a football coach, oil rig workers, ranchers and hunting guides.

In the 9th District Court Judge Melissa Owens listens to the plaintiffs as they request a temporary restraining order on the law that would ban medical abortions. Owens granted the TRO, halting the law from taking effect. (Kathryn Ziesig/Jackson Hole News & Guide)

Rooks argues that Owens remains a strict constitutionalist.

“She’s interpreting the Wyoming State Constitution,” he said. “And I think that history will show she’s doing it in an accurate manner. If they want to amend the Wyoming State Constitution, there [are] routes to do that.”

Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette) did not respond to WyoFile’s request for comment on his organization’s assertion that Owens is an activist judge.

To make that kind of claim, there has to be evidence, Rooks countered.

“I’m a politician, I know it’s easy for the social media warriors and even elected politicians to make claims,” he said. “Judicial activism, this is a common claim we hear, right? Prove it.”

Casper attorney Brondos agreed, calling the criticism a “knee-jerk reaction” that shows critics’ ignorance. She added that Owens was the right person for this particularly hard job of overseeing such a contentious issue.

“Melissa has the ability to avoid the noise around this case, and I think a lot of other attorneys or judges may not,” she said. “Melissa will follow the law, and I have no doubt that she’s going to make her decision and not be influenced with what’s happening within the political sphere.”

At the same time, Brondos said no matter what Owens rules, no judge wants a decision reversed.

“Having clerked for district court judges and having practiced for 25 years in front of judges, judges don’t like to have their decisions overturned by the Supreme Court,” Brondos said. “Melissa is going, and particularly in this case, she’s going to be as reasoned and follow the law as closely as she can.”

For Bob McLaurin, former Jackson town manager, his description of Owens echoed what her many friends said, adding “she’s got broad shoulders, so she’ll do just fine.”

It’s a description her dad — a long-time Jackson attorney — once used about himself, someone Owens has said she’s long listened to. He was the one who urged her to find balance in her work and life, she once wrote.

“Friends would describe me as funny,” she wrote in 2018. “I love to make people laugh and to laugh at myself. It’s important not to take yourself too seriously.”