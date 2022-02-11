Due to his ownership stake in the Inn at Lander, Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander) has disclosed his business sometimes supplies lodging, food and conference facilities to Wyoming agencies, boards, elected officials and other divisions of the state.

Rep. Christopher Knapp (R-Gillette), meanwhile, has publicly claimed a $4,920 contract that his business, Vista Leasing Company, holds with the Northern Wyoming Community College District for office equipment rentals.

These types of financial disclosures are submitted by the state’s senators, representatives and five statewide elected officials annually ahead of the Wyoming Legislature’s session in Cheyenne.

According to the Office of Wyoming Secretary of State, all 90 senators and representatives have filed required financial disclosure forms. Among state executives, only one person hasn’t turned in documents: recently departed Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

Financial disclosure forms enable the public to monitor for potential conflicts of interest. They are required by a state statute specifying that legislators and the five elected state officials must list businesses in which they hold a 10% or greater interest and contracts with the state for services and supplies valued at more than $5,000.

Some legislators go above and beyond. Case, for example, did not possess a contract with the state, but listed the business interest outlined above anyway. And Knapp’s business contract with the Northern Wyoming Community College District did not surpass the $5,000 threshold, yet he still offered the information.

Reporting requirements for elected officials in the executive branch differ. Those officials — the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and state superintendent — file an additional code of ethics form disclosing items or services received in excess of $250.

Financial statements and code of ethics forms provided to WyoFile through a public records request are available below.

