Treasurer Meier, challenger Gallop both running on incumbent’s record
Political newcomer, a former Wyoming Retirement Service investment manager from Cheyenne, questions the competence and performance of the man in charge of more than $25 billion in public funds.
Five challengers vying to oust incumbent Gov. Gordon
Sitting governors historically do well in Wyoming when seeking a second term, but the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges and changes.
Safety, alleged threats prompt closed-door House debate
Specific security concerns are being kept close to the vest, but Cheney, Hageman showdown comes with safety worries “like none other” in the history of the state, Wyo PBS station manager says.
In rural Wyo, skepticism, apathy for Cheney’s Jan. 6 hearings
SUBLETTE COUNTY—Natalie Strong took a moment outside of the All American Fuel convenience store in Big Piney to think back on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Strong was a little embarrassed to say it, but she was drawing a blank. The working mother didn’t have much of an…
Cheney needs independents more than Democrats in House primary
Despite all the focus on Dems, UW professor King writes, the numbers show independents are a more important bloc for the incumbent.
Election integrity front and center in secretary of state race
Four Republicans vying to helm the office that oversees Wyoming’s elections. All say they will prioritize election security, but differ on what needs improvement.
And then there were six: Superintendent race heats up
Five Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the state’s top education job. Candidates range from substitute teachers to a trona miner.
The ‘other’ primary: Three Dems vie for Cheney seat
Lynnette Grey Bull, Meghan Jensen and Steve Helling square off for nomination to Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat.
Trump’s Wyoming
Fans welcomed the former president on his first political visit to the Equality State and rallied around his hope that a Hageman victory over Cheney will presage his return to the White House.
Battle of the brands: Cheney, Hageman formally enter U.S. House race
Candidates join Denton Knapp, Sen. Anthony Bouchard and Robyn Belinskey in closely watched campaign.
Super PACs spend record $1 million in Wyo’s U.S. House race
Groups have already more than doubled the previous super PAC outlay record for the state, according to FEC filings.
Wyo GOP chairman quietly assumed power as party fractured
Eathorne’s tenure coincides with an era of utter Republican dominance in Wyoming as well as deep divisions within the party.
Park County denies ballot hand-count proposal
After the local county attorney said hand counting ballots is likely illegal, county commissioners have asked the attorney general to weigh in.
Dockstader enters secretary of state race, Buchanan drops out
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has changed his plans to pursue a second term in office. Senate President Dan Dockstader will run for the statewide office.
Sen. Cale Case latest subject of GOP censure
The Fremont County Republicans, amid flurry of similar party actions, formally chastised the long-serving Lander lawmaker for criticizing the party, among other things.
GOP infighting leaves Laramie County delegates out of convention
The Wyoming Republican Party shut out delegates from Wyoming’s largest county because of a rules violation. Laramie County Republicans say they were targeted as part of a broader conflict in the GOP.
Lawsuit seeks to repeal voter ID law
A complaint filed Thursday alleges that a 2021 law — requiring in-person voters to show identification — violates the Wyoming Constitution.
Third candidate enters race for Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ed: This story has been updated to include responses received from Brian Schroeder. Three candidates have announced their campaigns for Superintendent of Public Instruction, one of five statewide elected positions in Wyoming. Thomas Kelly, Brian Schroeder and Megan Degenfelder are all running as Republicans. The primary election will take place on August 16th. Thomas Kelly,…
Cheney and Hageman both break fundraising records, again
The incumbent and her Trump-endorsed challenger continued to dominate the race for Wyoming’s only House seat with donations during the first quarter of 2022. Bouchard’s fundraising has slowed to a trickle.
Absurd, inane, galling; An open letter on election integrity
Retired U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson takes exception to calls for hand counting ballots in Park County.
Election distrust persists, solutions mired in politics
Republicans in Wyoming lost confidence in the electoral process following the 2020 election. But officials and voters disagree about a solution.