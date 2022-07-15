WyoFile is committed to ensuring that Wyomingites have the verifiable, factual information they need to participate effectively in civic life, including pertinent information about the candidates seeking public office in 2022, and the process by which they will be chosen. We believe voters need to know where candidates stand on important issues, and what interests might influence them and the outcome of the election. Thorough political reporting will require WyoFile to examine not only what candidates say about their priorities and track record, but also what they leave out. Click here to read more about our approach.

In rural Wyo, skepticism, apathy for Cheney’s Jan. 6 hearings

SUBLETTE COUNTY—Natalie Strong took a moment outside of the All American Fuel convenience store in Big Piney to think back on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.  Strong was a little embarrassed to say it, but she was drawing a blank. The working mother didn’t have much of an…

by Mike Koshmrl

Trump’s Wyoming

Fans welcomed the former president on his first political visit to the Equality State and rallied around his hope that a Hageman victory over Cheney will presage his return to the White House.

by Mike Koshmrl

Third candidate enters race for Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ed: This story has been updated to include responses received from Brian Schroeder. Three candidates have announced their campaigns for Superintendent of Public Instruction, one of five statewide elected positions in Wyoming.  Thomas Kelly, Brian Schroeder and Megan Degenfelder are all running as Republicans. The primary election will take place on August 16th.  Thomas Kelly,…

by Sofia Jeremias